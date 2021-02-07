I panicked the first time when I watched the inflatable raft float away, leaving us stranded in the middle of the lake. I panicked the second time when I realized I didn’t have the strength to make the swim.
I grew up in a little suburb of Lindale, Texas, called Hide-A-Way Lake. Naturally, it had a lake. Two of them, in fact. We never had the money to buy an actual boat to take out on the lakes, but mom and dad did buy us kids a heavy-duty inflatable raft. We loved that thing. It was red and black, durable, big enough for four of us, yet light enough to be carried the half-mile or so from our house to the lake.
We’d take it out often during the summer months – under condition from the parents that we didn’t take it out too far and that we’d wear life jackets just in case we fell out.
My cousin, Jonathan, would come over to spend a week with us every summer. I looked up to him growing up, and still do today. He was a year older than me and played football and lifted weights. I wanted to keep up with him, but didn’t have the discipline to work out as he did. But that didn’t stop me from following him and thinking I could keep up.
If I could think it, I could do it. Who needs experience when one has the power of the will?
One summer day we all took the raft out to the lake: my sisters, Jamie and Joanna, my cousin, Jonathan, and myself. Life jackets on hand, we pushed off on the raft, the four of us ready for adventure. We had the bright idea of taking it out to the middle of the lake, which meant that we were nearly a half mile away from the shore in either direction.
While rowing our way around in the middle of the lake, I lost my grip on one of the oars and it fell and started drifting away. That was one of two oars we brought with us. Since it was difficult to swim fast in a life jacket, Jonathan quickly took his off and dove in. He was an experienced swimmer, and had the swiftness to be able to go out and grab it and come back. I had the bright idea to do the same thing.
Water had filled the plastic oar and caused it to sink before Jonathan was able to get to it, so he began to swim back to the raft. We made it back fine – the only problem was I was so small and the raft was too high for me to pull myself up. Jonathan held onto the raft while I attempted to climb up. I made it halfway, then lost my grip and fell back into the water. My flailing caused Jonathan to lose his grip on the raft, which sent it floating away. Thankfully, Jamie and Joanna were still in the raft … but with only one oar. It was floating away faster than I could swim.
That was the first time I panicked.
No raft, no life jackets, and no one to call out to for help. Jonathan and I were stuck in the middle of the lake. He said to start swimming toward the closest shore, so we did. I made it about 50 yards before my arms began to give out.
That was the second time I panicked.
I was drowning, arms to weak to flail, sinking into the lake, when Jonathan’s hand reached down and pulled me up. He told me to rest while he swam with one hand. After a few minutes, I would swim again alongside him. I would lose strength again, cry out for help, then be carried by him until I regained the meager strength I had. We repeated this process nearly a dozen times before we reached the shore. Swim. Cry out. Be rescued. Swim. Cry out. Be rescued.
In Romans, Paul compares sin to missing the mark. He writes, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23. It’s a pretty famous verse, and I think that day on the lake describes it pretty well. As with God’s glory, I had fallen short of the shore. In my own strength, I missed the mark and was fast drowning. Thankfully, I wasn’t alone. My cousin not only saved me the first time, but he kept on saving me until we safely reached the shore.
And thankfully, that verse doesn’t stand alone. Romans 3:23 ends with a comma, not a period, which means the thought isn’t complete. Though we missed the mark, though we fell short of the glory of God, that’s not the end. After the comma, comes more. “and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.”
We are justified, saved by grace, an unearned gift. And that’s the beauty of the Christian walk. Though the act of justification is a one-time event, making us right with God, salvation is an ongoing, lifelong process. We are saved and we are being saved, being continually shaped, molded, and refined to look more like Christ. We sin. We cry out in repentance. We are saved.
And that’s the beauty. God is not only waiting for us on the Heavenly shore, but in Christ, he is swimming alongside us, lifting us, carrying us, never leaving our side until we safely reach our destination.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
