Bettina Zvanut, secretary and local history librarian for the Commerce Public Library, sent me another essay about the life of a family who made their mark in Commerce.
The following story details the lives of the Knight family, which included philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and farmers – and sometimes all three in one person. I think it is worthwhile to look back at the lives that helped shape this community into what it is today.
Here is her essay over the Knight family:
The Knight Family
Jonathan Thomas Knight, Sr. was born in Alabama on December 4, 1840. He married Susan Elizabeth, and, around 1860, they accompanied Jonathan’s parents to Winnsboro in Franklin County, Texas, where they farmed. When the Civil War broke out, Jonathan returned to Alabama to serve with the 448th Alabama Regiment and with the 11th Cavalry State Guard.
Commerce & railroad
In 1878, the family moved north to Commerce and acquired extensive land holdings. Jonathan, Sr. was able to grant the railroad the right-of-way from the Sulphur River and $1000 in money. With a right-of-way and crops to sell, the town then became an agricultural community that could send their crops throughout the state. In a “Reminisces and Reflections” story by Jonathan Thomas Knight Jr., he stated that his father was primarily a cotton farmer as well as a trustee of the first school.
Jonathan Thomas and Susan Elizabeth had eight children. Two of the children, Jonathan Thomas, Jr. and Thomas Ingram had a decided role in the future of Commerce. Jonathan Thomas, Jr. was born in Winnsboro on September 15, 1861, and his brother was born in 1865. These two attended the first school in Commerce.
Bank, Grocery Store, Cotton Gin, college
Jonathan married Ella Virginia Carter on February 1, 1893, and with his brother, Thomas, first began a grocery store in downtown Commerce.
Afterward, Jonathan Jr. sold his stake and began Farmers Bank – now First National Bank. He served on the Board of Directors for the rest of his life.
Both an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jonathan Jr. also established the Commerce Oil Mill & Gin as well as serving on the Commerce School Board from 1900-1936. He served as president of the Board for several years, however, farming interested him the most.
Jonathan Jr. also left his mark – and some of his land – to help bring Dr. Mayo’s East Texas Normal College to Commerce. In one reflection in his “Reminisces and Reflections” story, Jonathan Jr. stated that some of the sand in his south pasture was used to build the college’s first two buildings, and also served as the bedding beneath the paved bricks downtown.
In 1900, Jonanthan Jr. built a two-story house on the east side of Commerce. Although the housed burned to the ground later, he rebuilt it, and it still stands today.
It has been restored by Rick and Kellie Nolan and is now owned by Deborah Newey and Dan Weiler.
Joe Knight, son of Jonathan, Jr., took over his father’s farming interests as he aged, and Joe Knight’s farmhouse still stands on the east side of Commerce as well. Paul and Ashley Bryan purchased and restored the farmhouse, keeping the historical nature of the house intact.
Jonathan had nine children. And of these nine, Joe Weldon Knight, Addie Lou Jackson, Howard Knight, Mrs. Myrtle Sparkman, and Margaret Elizabeth Anderson all lived in the Commerce area.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.