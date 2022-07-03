When I was a youth, I received the advice that if I never wanted to work a day in my life, I should follow my passions and make them my career.
The advice seemed good – who wouldn’t want to follow their passions, to love every single moment of one’s career? So, I took it to heart when I was young, and my heart’s been bothering me ever since.
I think this method of teaching our children to follow their passions is dangerous, not because I think a person should not have desires, but because of what the word passion means and the implications it brings when we tell our children to be led by their passions.
Hopefully, the Latin and Greek roots of passion will help explain that I’m not being a curmudgeon, but one who cares for our youths and future generations.
Passion derives from the Latin “passio,” itself a child of the root word “pati,” or, “to be acted upon.” One goes to the doctor to be acted upon by them. Hence, one becomes a doctor’s patient. Writing teachers teach pupils to write in the active, not the passive voice. The boy (actively) threw the ball; the ball was (passively) thrown by the boy.
By this meaning, to be human is to have passions, because one distinct mark of creatureliness is to be acted upon by internal or external forces. Humans can feel myriad emotions, even in one day or one hour. I consider passion an inherent good because God created human beings with this capacity. But, with any good and because of original sin, it can turn to ill if left unmoderated and unguided by God’s moral standard. How we respond when passions arise matters.
With that in mind, one who follows their passions is not in control but rather led by whatever their strongest desire is at the time. Several flaws surround this advice, the first one being when I was young one day, I wanted to be an engineer, the next, a writer, the next, a cop, and, after watching Saturday morning cartoons, I wanted to be anything from Batman or Superman, or the Lone Ranger or even Dark-Wing Duck.
To be led by or identify oneself by one’s passions then becomes dangerous. Our passions change so often, and one led by them ends up running in circles, never able to moderate their passions, training them to look farther down the path of life than the desire to instantly gratify their passions.
“Sir, you are passionate,” was once a rebuke, because it meant that person could not control their emotions. Their “self” was too often led astray, rising to intense anger or sorrow or joy too quickly that they were unable to make rational choices or engage in reasoned debate. This rebuke became high praise in the modern tongue.
So, why do I write about this now?
Because I think it should be no wonder that when a culture prizes passions as authenticity, it has a hard time holding reasoned debate about difficult subjects.
Compare the so-called recent political and presidential debates or the ones we often see on the various entertainment news channels with the political and presidential debates of the past. Once intellectually-rigorous debates seem now nothing more than traded jabs and insult matches – old recess games now televised for our entertainment.
Passion led to the first murder of humankind. God told Cain the danger of unruly, inordinate, sinful desires: “Sin is crouching at the door. Its desire is contrary to you, but you must rule over it.” Sadly, Cain listened to neither God nor reason and gave in to his desire for his brother’s glory. Cain’s passion ended in Abel’s murder.
Similarly, Homer’s Epic Myth “The Illiad” foreshadows Achilles’ tragic end when he chants, “Sing, O muse, of the wrath of Achilles, son of Peleus, that brought countless ills upon the Achaeans.” The wrath of Achilles brought about both his glory and his doom.
And two recent controversies in today’s politics highlight how passion can invade and overrule reason.
The argument, “my body, my choice,” has been a logically untenable position to hold ever since humanity discovered DNA. I know friends who still use this slogan, and despite walking through the biology of a separate human child developing in his or her mother’s womb, the argument often ends with the similar chant as the young man or woman walks away: “my body, my choice.” There are other arguments, but this one still seems to be the one I see the most in person and on social media, which is why it readily came to mind.
My hope is the just decision handed down last week will lead many to stop and consider the substance of their arguments instead of using arguments led by pathos instead of reason.
Recently, the Republican Party of Texas released a statement concerning the 2020 Presidential Election, rejecting the legitimacy of President Joe Biden. Despite every major allegation of fraud being decisively dismantled by members of both major parties, and a Maricopa County audit that proved no fraud occurred, and showed Biden received more votes than originally tallied; and despite the numerous other claims rebutted by the facts, people still not only believe this, but they are also willing to release it as part of an official resolution of the Republican Party of Texas. As a conservative, I find it sad to see the party move from a principled conservatism in favor of populism.
Both arguments, given the biological and factual evidence in each case, are logically untenable. But both are still held by so many. Though patently false, they both seem to feel right to those who hold them. I am not implying these men and women are not intelligent. I have friends and family members on either side of these debates, many who are more intelligent than me. However, in these situations, I think instead of taking control of their passions for what they want to be true, their passions have led them astray from the truth.
A final thought. Being human, no one is immune from this. Not you, not me, not any of us. It requires vigilance to control our passions. Our instincts, most often, serve us well; our passion, however, not so much.
How do we know when our passions have led us astray?
I have mentioned my “give it five minutes” rule a few times in this column over the years, along with reflections over James 1:19b-20: “let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God.” But it takes more than head knowledge to calm the fiery passions that well up in the soul. Get into community with those who hold different opinions than you. Not online, but in person. If you want to take control of your passions, live in physical community comprised of men and women who don’t agree on every little detail, and learn to discuss and debate without interrupting each other or shouting other people down.
Lastly, this is Fourth of July weekend. And what a better way to celebrate the founding of this nation that returning to the principles of what makes this nation what it is. The further we are led, on the Right and on the Left, from these founding principles, the closer we move toward tyranny.
And especially for my fellow Christians, we ought to heed Paul’s words when tells us to take every thought captive so we may glorify Christ. Our passions, if left unchecked, hinder us from being who Christ calls us to be: peacemakers, living as the salt and light of the world.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
jhamrick777@gmail.com
