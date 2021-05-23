Last weekend was enjoyable, but busy. We traveled to Allen, Tx to visit with friends whom we haven’t seen for a good while and celebrated a birthday for one of our other friends.
From Friday evening till Sunday afternoon, Jesse and I were busy enjoying time catching up, visiting, chatting, shopping, and driving from house to house.
Not much time to sleep. Even less time to think and write.
So, in lieu of a brand-new column for this weekend, I am going to present something else. The Facebook app has a thing called “memories” that show you past updates the same day years ago.
Shortly after Jesse and I were married in March 2019, I posted an update of something that happened when Jesse attempted to make us homemade hummus. I thought it was a humorous story then and a pretty hilarious one now.
And now, the tale of hummus:
Yesterday Jesse said she was going to make homemade hummus with our Ninja we received as a wedding gift.
I came home today and she leads me to the kitchen. An air pocket had formed in the blender bottle making the hummus, sealing it shut. Hence the reason for her leading me to the kitchen. She pointed to the bottle and asked me to open it.
With pride, I gladly took it from her and tried to twist it with what I thought were my strong hands.
It didn’t budge. I kept trying and it kept staying still. Pride comes before the fall, I think is what it says.
Finally, I turn to the place I know will have the answer: Google.
I find a video with just the remedy I need to open it up: put a little water in a pot, heat it up, and place the unopened bottle inside.
I do it. I hear something, as if the air moved inside. It’s ready.
I take it out and begin to twist the lid. It’s still difficult, so I put it next to me while putting more force on it, while also talking to Jesse about her day.
POP!
I freeze. Something’s on my face. Blood? Did I just seriously injure myself trying to open a blender filled with homemade hummus?
Thankfully, no. It was just hummus on my face, hummus on my hair, hummus on my clothes, and hummus on the counter, the cabinets, and the floor. Hummus everywhere – except, thankfully, the ceiling.
After making sure I was all right, Jesse looked at me and smiled.
“I made you hummus, dear!”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
