Each Thanksgiving week marks another year of keeping this column for the Herald-Banner.
Well, this makes three.
This year, Lord-willing, we’ll be visiting Jesse’s side of the family in Tool. Looking forward to spending time with them relaxing by the lake.
Lots to be thankful for this year, as always, but I think I’ll keep this piece to being thankful for being back in Commerce full-time. Jesse and I had moved in with my parents in Winnsboro for a few months in order to save for a new home. When we hit our goal, the market soared, so we decided to stay there a while longer and wait.
Then, when we talked with mom and dad more, they thought this would be a good time for them to move to Commerce to be closer to their kids and grandkids.
So began the packing and moving process. We moved into an apartment in Commerce for a bit and, Lord-willing, will renovate one of the guest bedrooms of my parents’ new home in Commerce into a second master for Jesse and myself.
We didn’t come to this decision lightly. We always wanted a house of our own – and we still might one of these days. But both Jess and my dad have mobility issues and it is so comforting knowing that when I get up and kiss Jess goodbye for the day, I’m not leaving her alone. Dad’s with her and she’s with dad. “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-10a.
That’s what I’m thankful for this year. First, to be back in Commerce. Then to hopefully be in with our parents again after we convert one of the guest rooms into a second master.
There’s a lot of talk about autonomy today, of being one’s own person, dependent on no one and no thing. But that’s never really the case. No one is ever truly autonomous. Everyone is dependent on something or someone else in some form or fashion.
That’s one thing I love about Jesse. She’s so strong, courageous, compassionate, and caring. She has such a servant’s heart. But she also knows her limitations.
That’s humility. When the world urges us to throw caution to the wind and not accept our weaknesses, it takes real humility to be honest with ourselves when we consider all the things we can’t do.
I’m also thankful for Hulsey Therapy Services in Commerce. Since we’ve been back in Commerce, Jesse has begun going there for her physical therapy. She loves it there. The staff there are always so kind and encouraging to her, helping her as she moves through each exercise designed to improve her mobility and strength.
I ran into Carolyn Trezevant while waiting for Jesse to complete her physical therapy. We talked for a while about various things and goings-on around town. That’s another thing I’m thankful for about being back in town. Running into people I know. Stopping and talking for a few minutes to catch up. Asking questions. Then saying see you later and hoping to see them again soon.
There are so many small things you don’t realize happen when you live, work, and worship in the same area – the “Hello’s” at grocery stores, the waves at people you know walking on the street, the bible studies and book studies, the last minute impromptu get-togethers for a quick meal or a movie.
They’re the things you miss when you have to move away for a season. They seem small, but they add up to something you can’t really quantify. They make life in small towns that much more meaningful, and they’re things I plan to be more thankful of when we’re here, because we never know how long the Lord will have us where he does.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
