Last week, I mentioned there were four questions that the stasis theory has for us to ask, but I failed to mention what the four questions were.
In this column, I would like to give the four questions, along with a modern hot-button scenario where we could see them at work and (hopefully) argue in a more meaningful way.
To define stasis theory again, it “is the process of, first, identifying the central issues in a dispute, and next finding arguments by which to address those issues effectively.”
The four questions one must move in order through are: Conjecture, Definition, Quality, and Policy.
Conjecture considers the facts at hand (asks if something happened); Definition considers the meaning or nature of the issue (how we define what happened); Quality considers the seriousness of the matter; Policy considers the best plan or call to action based on the preceding questions.
As one who is fairly vocal in my pro-life views, I have been in several debates, both online and off line, over the course of my life. Sadly, with such a topic it is easy to get heated and to resort to merely pathetic (I use this word in the older sense of an argument that appeals solely to emotions) arguments with little substance.
In this example I distill several conversations I’ve had in the workplace, on Facebook, and with friends, on the topic of abortion.
Stating a conjecture
I remember one time while working at Wal-Mart more than a decade ago, one argument began with my coworker asserting across the plastic breakroom table that a fetus is nothing more than a parasitic clump of cells. The person who said that knew I was a Christian and I guess expected to get something of a rise out of me. Coincidentally, this is the conjecture section of stasis theory. So, let us consider the facts of the case.
She asserts a fetus is a parasitic clump of cells. Naturally, I object. But I cannot simply object for the sake of objecting, I must give my reasons. Considering fetus is simply Latin for “the young while in the womb,” in my objection I assert that a fetus is a living human being. There is the stasis. How do we move forward? We must move to definitions.
Agreement on Definition Necessary
Our answer is found in the definition of what a fetus is.
Compared with a “clump of cells” or a parasite, a fetus has its own DNA, heartbeat, nerve endings, and every other distinguishing marker of what makes a human a human.
(As an aside: it would be difficult to move on from this section if the other person continues to contend that a fetus is merely a clump of cells. At that point, one is so steeped in slogans they are no longer taking the time to consider the meaninglessness of their slogan.)
Discussion on Quality
After a definition is reached concerning the fetus, we move the quality aspect of stasis theory, namely, how serious is this?
Here is where we begin to reach the more emotional aspects of this argument. Is abortion murder, or is it simply the destruction of unwanted cells?
Again, building on the definition of fetus, we cannot claim it is simply a clump of cells. And if the fetus is more than mere cells that comprise it, and is in fact another unique human being, then the willful destruction of it is pretty serious indeed.
Here is where the argument can get tricky.
Some I know concede that the fetus is in fact a human, however, since it is still in the womb it is not in fact a person. Therefore, it is more like doing away with the potentiality of a person in the abstract, rather than deliberately cutting a human person limb from limb or sucking a named person from the womb with a vacuum. This is a dangerous argument to make, and I believe a good reply would be along the lines of putting personhood back together with humanity.
Humanity and personhood go hand in hand. One cannot be a person without being human, and vice versa. Besides, taken to its logical conclusion, anyone who is in a coma, or, simply takes a nap, relinquishes their personhood whenever they lose consciousness. Imagine using that as a defense if one kills another person while they are sleeping.
If that is absurd on its face, then claiming that since the unborn child is a human but not a person, therefore abortion is morally permissible, must also be absurd as well.
So, if it is agreed that the fetus is more than a clump of cells and the clump of cells is in fact a human person and human beings are protected under law against being willfully put to death, then what is the policy going forward?
What policy?
And by policy I do not necessarily mean government policy or action. Not all of us are politicians or lobbyists or have the clout other than a vote to shape local, state, or national policies.
Policy can also simply mean what the action is you and the other person ought to take, considering the entirety of the argument.
It could vary from urging a friend who is considering abortion against taking that measure, to sitting down with your local representative and urging to vote for certain bills, or it could simply mean to continue the argument with other people, sitting down with people on both sides of the issue, learning from their experiences and listening to what they have to say.
Keep Argument gracious
If, as pro-life Christians, we truly want to win over the other person more than we want to win the debate, then keep Colossians 4:6 in mind: “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.”
This was a tidy, truncated form of an argument that can last hours or days or years between hot-blooded humans who are prone to anger. That is why prayer is paramount. Pray, slow down, treat the other person as human, created in God’s image.
Be gracious and filled with salt, not only speaking the truth, but speaking it in love. This week’s column was about how as a Christian I am pro-life, and how I employ stasis theory when in arguments. I do so because it is both logical and helps calm emotions over this heated topic of debate.
Next week, Lord-willing, I plan to tackle a different subject in a similar way. Namely, how being a Christian led me to a better understanding of how to be a good steward of the environment.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
