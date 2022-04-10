Last week I published part one of my speech given in honor of Thomas Edwin Coppinger, who gave his life in service of this nation during both WWII and the Korean War. Edwin sadly died in combat on September 1, 1950.
Here is part two of my speech, attempting to answer the following two questions, His sacrifice should also convict. Edwin, and so many others, gave their lives for those freedoms we enjoy. What will we do with this freedom so valiantly won and so valiantly defended? What does this love look like in action, this way we honor Edwin’s sacrifice?
Here I quote Edmund Burke again: “But what is liberty without wisdom and without virtue? It is the greatest of all possible evils; for it is folly, vice, and madness, without tuition or restraint.” Burke understood what the founders of this nation knew: liberty, freedom, requires virtue, requires wisdom. Burke went on to say that “Those who know what virtuous liberty is, cannot bear to see it disgraced by incapable heads, on account of their having high-sounding words in their mouths.”
It requires, as the founders stated, eternal vigilance to be on guard to protect the pillars of what makes this nation so great, both from without and from within.
Writing to the Massachusetts Militia in 1798, John Adams commented that “Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Our government is proscriptive, it does not tell us the type of citizen to be, only what type not to be. The only thing it requires of us is to not infringe on the rights of another, and, of course, to pay taxes.
What did Adams call for but a government that relies on institutions in order to produce a people who can thrive under such freedoms. Churches, families, communities, libraries, civic organizations, newspapers, all these entities are not required by law, but they are the blood and marrow and tissue that give life to our constitution and what produce great men such as Edwin. These institutions are meant not only to keep our government in check but us, our passions, in check as well.
That is why we honor Edwin’s life and sacrifice by leading both decent and vigilant lives. The Apostle Paul wrote that all things were lawful for him, but not all things were helpful. All things are lawful, but not all things build up. Did Adams have that verse in mind when he wrote that this constitution was made for a moral and religious people? His words echo Paul’s: let no one seek his own good, but that of his neighbor.
Our neighbors, in this nation, are black and white, rich and poor, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, or those with no organized religious faith at all. Our nation was founded on the principle that all men were created equal and endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights. We are not required to know these rights, but if we do not want to lose them, we must not only know these inalienable rights, we must rightly steward them. This nation, these laws, this order and way of life is fragile, as we have witnessed throughout this nation’s history. It requires vigilance, it requires us to be good stewards at home of these rights won abroad.
Edwin would have been a hundred this month. Yet he died to defend his home so we can live and enjoy these freedoms. His sacrifice reminds us we have a duty and a privilege to lead decent and vigilant lives, defending the rights of our neighbors even when and especially when we disagree with them. If we wish to honor his sacrifice, and the sacrifices of so many others, we ought to be neighborly to everyone, regardless of race, creed, or religion, and we ought to know the rights won for us and to be prepared to defend them in argument at home and in arms abroad, when necessity dictates.
Though the Korean War is so often called the “Forgotten War,” may those of us here today never forget the name Thomas Edwin Coppinger. Nor should we forget his willingness to sacrifice, nor the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness guaranteed to us in this nation and protected by those brave men and women, like Edwin.
Thank you, Don, for organizing this event to honor your brother. By gathering us here to honor your brother and other veterans, you call us to remember not only his sacrifice, but also the kind of life that led to one who would make such a willing sacrifice. Thomas Edwin Coppinger. Friend to all, vivacious, one who could entertain a room of strangers but, once a friend, would travel the world to see them again.
May Edwin’s life and sacrifice remind us that by looking backward we are strengthened to move forward, by honoring our dead, we are ennobled to lead honorable lives, and by mourning his death and celebrating his life, we are given courage to be stewards of this great gift of freedom won and safeguard it for the generations to come.
As I said earlier, Edwin ended his letters with those three words, Love To All.
So I end this speech.
Love to all. To those present and those to come. May love to all guide our words and actions and lead us to rightly enjoy and protect these freedoms granted under this nation.
Thank you,
God bless.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
