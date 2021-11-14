It’s been a busy and bittersweet few weeks.
Mom and dad moved from their home in Winnsboro to their new home in Commerce. But before it was their home it was grandma’s.
Joseph Leonard Hamrick Sr. and Audrey Hamrick bought it in the early 1970s. Their retirement home. And it was grandma’s home until she died in 2005. The place we went to after church to play with cousins around the yard and build makeshift forts in the woods out back. Grandma there with snacks and drinks inside: sliced apples, cheese, grapes, juice and milk.
We’d earn money in the form of quarters and half-dollar coins by collecting and bagging hundreds of gumballs that fell from her trees and littered her four-acre plot. But first we’d throw them at each other – imaginary grenades in our imagined wars.
Mom and dad took it over after grandma passed to keep the house in the family and the family in that house. So grandma’s home became our home. The remodeling began. Little changes at first. Small things here and there to modernize and sprucen up. New furniture. New paint. New pictures hanging on the wall.
Then the fire. I wrote about it in this column a few years ago. Christmas Eve 2007. Woke to the sound of the smoke alarms warning of what I was already smelling. Fire in the chimney that sent smoke throughout the house. We salvaged much from the fire, thankfully, and had it strewn out along the front lawn. Dad had USAA and they were more than helpful in getting everything fixed or replaced and then some.
The remodel turned it into what it looks like today. Tore down the wall between the dining room and living room and the wall between the living room and sunroom so that when you open the front door you can see clear across the house from front to back with nothing but furniture and three Grecian columns in-between. Open concept. So they call it.
Mom thought she and dad were going to remain there until they died, but God had other things in mind.
First, all but one of her children now live in either Commerce or Cumby and plan to remain there for a good while, Lord-willing. James works with me at L3. Julie’s going to A&M-Commerce. Jean is the new Commerce Middle School Art Teacher. And Joanna is a teacher in Sulphur Springs.
Mom and dad wanted to be closer to their kids and grandkids. Then their next-door neighbors, Aunt Kim and Uncle John, decided to sell their house to move closer to their grandchildren. Finally, the housing market soared. If there ever was a time to sell, it was now.
They put it on the market on a Friday and it sold in under a week. Of course it did. It’s a beautiful house on a picturesque lot. Luscious green yard filled with trees and slopes and hills for kids and grandkids to run around and play and dirty their clothes with grass stains and mud stains until it’s time
to come in and get cleaned up.
It’s strange, being shaped so much by a house and thinking about how that house will be the focal point of future memories made by a family that’s not our family. Fifty-One years of Hamrick memories made there: bridal showers and baby showers, birthdays and holidays, news that made you laugh and news that made you cry and everything in-between.
It’s the house I brought Jess to meet my side of the family. The place we woke up at every Christmas morning – wide-eyed and sleep deprived – watching brothers and sisters and niece and nephews open gifts with Bing Crosby singing White Christmas to us from the living room stereo and a dozen or so nutcrackers looking down on us from the mantle above the fireplace.
I didn’t know last Christmas would be the last one spent there. That’s another strange thought, considering the last of anything we did at that house. The last birthday, the last Fourth of July. The last night spent. The last time to take a bath in that gorgeous clawfoot tub. The last time to pull into the driveway, crossing the old familiar cracks that seem to have been there since before time began. And the last time to pull out of the driveway never to return because the next time we go over to mom and dad’s house it’s a five-minute drive in the city and not a fifty-minute drive to the country.
That house will continue on in reality and in our dreams. The new owners will rearrange and redecorate the house in ways I’ll never see. New photos of their family and friends will hang on the long hallway that leads to the master and guest bedrooms. Names and faces I’ll never know.
James helped dad pack up the last things from the house. Before he left he took a photo and sent it too us and said it was an odd feeling thinking that if he pulled back into the house now he would technically be trespassing because it’s no longer mom and dad’s house but now belongs to someone else.
Couldn’t help but tearing up a little bit thinking of all the memories made. Most our family pictures have that house or yard in the background. Now they’ll fill the background of another family’s photographs and memories. I pray they love it. It was a good house for us and I’m sure it’ll do the same thing for them.
As for the new house in Commerce, it’s already beginning to look and feel like home. And I’m ready to make new memories there.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
