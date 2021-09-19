Last week I thought and wrote about the important task of taking our thoughts captive as it relates to fulfilling the command to be kind to one another in Paul’s letter to the Ephesians.
This week I’d like to focus on that word: kindness. As with any word, looking at its definition and asking certain questions help flesh out its nature and what it looks like in action.
The Greek word, “chrēstos,” which Paul used in Ephesians 4:32, has two connotations: something that is fit for use (useful), and something manageable as it pertains to pleasure or benevolence.
Putting the two together, I think the can describe the nature of kindness. So, a kind person is one who is fit to fulfill their purpose to be benevolent to another.
But what does it look like to be a kind individual? Does it mean simply being overtly and obnoxiously “nice,” always with a smile on one’s face? I don’t believe that is what Paul meant. Kindness is a state of being, embedded in someone’s nature.
Take an old Aristotelian example: Olympian javelin thrower who has trained all his life for that purpose. He’s not always in the middle of throwing a javelin.
However, because of his training, his muscles and muscle memory, he is ready at any moment to throw a javelin because he has nurtured and trained that ability so that it settled in his nature.
If kindness is something all Christians should be and strive for, what does it look like in action?
I first got to know Msgt. Tim Hoover when we were on a mock deployment in the 221st CCB with the Texas Air National Guard.
I was young, shy, and very, very, green behind the ears. Out of my element trying to learn how to put together tents, set up networks, and drive 10-tons around, I was both nervous and excited.
Hoover had invited me to join him and a few others for a Bible study one evening after the duty day. Sitting under his teaching, listening to prayer requests, and talking with him and others in that small room after a long day refreshed me for the long ones to come during that training. Hoover was an exemplar both in his leadership at the TxANG and as a Christian.
Anyone who has served or worked under leaders and bosses knows the difference between one who is kind and one who is not.
It seems an oxymoron to praise a Master Sergeant in the Air Force for his kindness. The thought of kindness in the military feels paradoxical to the nature of preparing for potential conflict or war.
But Hoover embodied kindness in a way that enhanced his leadership abilities and made you want to serve under his leadership. He brought out the best in his men and women under his command, and anyone who served under him knew he was for them and cultivated them in their specific tasks as Airmen and as human beings to perform to the best of their ability.
I use Hoover as an example because he has been on my mind of late. Several weeks ago, he was admitted to the hospital due to Covid. Sadly, Hoover recently died from it in the hospital. A sobering reminder of the reality of suffering and death in this fallen world.
I can say with confidence Tim was a genuinely kind man. Always a ready ear to hear what was going on in your life and found ways to lead in a way that treated people with dignity and respect – that treated us as human beings.
It was a pleasure to serve with and under him. I will miss our conversations about life and what the Lord was teaching us in the Scriptures. You were an example of how to be a kind man and leader in the midst of an unkind world, and you finished your race well.
Until we meet again, friend.
God bless.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
