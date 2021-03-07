I woke up on the coldest night of the coldest week of the year to the sound of mom crying. Disoriented, I stumbled to her in the living room, worried and wondering what was making her cry.
Phone in hand, she walked to her rocking chair and sat. I could hear Aunt Kim’s voice on the other line.
“What happened?”
“Momma’s dead,” she said through tears. She had passed sometime between the rounds at the nursing home nearby.
Christian. Wife. Mother. Small-business owner. Bobbie Jean Pitts was called many titles by different people. But to me, and to many others, she was Granny.
Granny and Papa. I could never say one name without thinking of the other.
All my cousins and aunts and uncles on mom’s side would gather at Granny and Papa’s house after Christmas and open presents and play cards and shoot off fireworks on New Year’s Day. We’d make the old familiar turn down the gravel and dirt road that wound to their house. I loved to look at and pick at the white and yellow rocks the tires of our van picked up between their treads and toss them back onto the drive. Outside, Granny and Papa sat on their front porch Papa had built, rocking on their chairs, watching us drive in.
“Come give your Granny some sugar,” she would say as she opened her arms wide for a hug, then turn her head to one side to let each of her grandchildren wet her cheek with our small kisses. Then she would take a step back and size us up, and tell mom and dad how big her grandchildren were getting. “My, my,” she’d say in her Alabama accent, her curly hair – which both mom and I inherited – waving back and forth as she shook her head and smiled. After that, she would grab us again for another hug and tell us to come on inside.
Christmas and a week during summer, we would go see them in Sulligent, Alabama. I would do yard work and other chores for Granny and Papa when I went to see them in the summer. Every morning, nearly without fail, Granny would have eggs, sausage, bacon, grits, and biscuits with grape jelly, honey, and Golden Eagle syrup to pick from. Going to their house, eating Granny’s home cooked food, watching old westerns Papa had taped, and going exploring on their land – Granny and Papa’s house was a staple of my childhood.
Granny and Papa were there for all of us with the wisdom they had learned through Scripture and experience. They were always there in that house filled with wisdom and love, which Granny made sure was always clean. Dad recalls how she never sat still and was always cleaning or serving or cooking. “Can I getcha something?” was her standard question when she stood up from the couch or table.
I thought nothing would change. They would always be there.
But in my late teens mom started to notice something different about Granny. Misplaced keys, slower speech, forgotten names. Mundane things. But added up, Mom grew suspicious. More than simple signs of old age. Her mind wasn’t as sharp. Something was wrong. Papa noticed it too. Then, everyone did.
Dementia.
Papa had lost one leg years before I was born and was getting too old to take care of himself, his wife, and his home and land as he once could. We no longer went to Granny and Papa’s house because they had moved from Alabama to Texas to be closer to family. The silver lining was we got to see Papa and Granny a lot more often.
Papa taught my cousin everything he knew about carpentry, now Jonathan owns his own business and can remodel any house to make it look like new.
Sadly, the Dementia continued to progress through Granny’s mind. She took longer to recognize me each time I saw her, until one day, she didn’t.
The last real conversation with Granny – where she knew my name and who I was – was nearly a decade ago. She was there at the nursing home in Winnsboro for years, but dementia had long ago taken most of what made Granny, Granny. Her humor, her laugh, the way she would say, “Now, Joseph,” and shake her head at me whenever I would frustrate her by being a mischievous, rambunctious grandchild. Gone. Lost somewhere in the recesses of her mind.
That was tough, losing Granny before she died. Seeing the face I knew so well growing up looking back at me, not knowing who I was.
Thankfully, though, Papa got one last night with her before he died, just over 10 years ago. Though she had a hard time knowing who we were, she knew her husband. Granny was in the hospital recovering from an infection when, one night, Papa told Mom, Aunt Kim, and Aunt Pam to pick Granny up and take her home so she could come stay the night. They did. They ate dinner, talked, and played cards like Canasta, Hand & Foot, and his favorite, Rook. Fifty-six years they were married. Knew each other inside and out. Most people don’t know what will be their last night with those they love. Papa did. That’s why he had his daughters pick Granny up so he could spend one final night with his bride. Papa died the following afternoon. Went home to be with the Lord.
Now, little more than 10 years later, they’re together again. His body mended, her mind restored. Together with the Lord.
She left behind one son, three daughters, and a host of grand- and great-grandchildren who loved her very much.Rest in Peace, Granny. Enter into the Joy of the Lord.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.