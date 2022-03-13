Jess and I visited her side of the family last weekend. Thankfully, my father-in-law is recovering well from his recent heart attack and subsequent heart surgery. He felt well enough to go on a short walk with me Saturday.
As we walked and talked about the war in Ukraine, his time in the Navy, the weather, and a few other things, we became more upset as we looked at the grass on the side of the roads. Though he lives in Tool and we live in Commerce, the sides of the roads – especially the backroads – have the same distinguishing feature: cans of beer, cups of coke, plastic bags filled with all manner of stuff – trash strewn all along both sides of the road.
I think we would see less trash in places where it shouldn’t be if we saw ourselves as the stewards of creation – of creation as a gift to be guarded instead of a thing to be used and abused without thought or care for our fellow man today, or the ones to come, who will inherit the environment we have left for them.
In the Garden, God told Adam and Eve, the representative heads of humanity, to be stewards over his creation. To work and keep, to have dominion over the creation. To produce fruit and guard what is produced.
The Apostle Paul wrote that we are not our own but were bought with a price, and to therefore honor God in our bodies. Paul also wrote that the ministry of the gospel is akin to being given a stewardship over the message of the good news of Christ’s life, death, resurrection, and ascension. Our relationship to everything, Paul wrote, is seen through the lens of stewardship. “What do you have that you did not receive?” Paul rhetorically asked.
A steward, by definition, does not own or use the thing he or she has been given a stewardship of. A steward cannot do whatever he or she likes concerning the thing, they must abide by the proper owner’s desires. A steward does not have authority to deviate. A steward protects the gift and ensures its safety while in possession of it. They are to have the necessary self-control to stay within the means of their stewardship.
Like Adam, sadly, it seems we too have hungered and thirsted for things beyond what is good and needful for us and beneficial to the environment.
Over-farming and poor farming practices led to the soil to become too thin so that, when the drought came in the early 1930s, the soil was thinner, weaker, and easier to blow away. Thus came the dust bowl. Children raised during that era paid the price for the previous generation’s mistakes.
In describing the state of the environment, especially in the bigger cites with their constant warnings about air quality due to pollution, the late Anglican Conservative Philosopher Sir Roger Scruton considered this issue a problem that “can be more simply described as the triumph of desire over restraint.” And it is a problem solved only when “restraint prevails over desire, in other words, only when people have re-learned the habit of sacrifice.”
Scruton’s words remind me of the story of the Israelites in the wilderness, a theme I often return to in times of disorder.
After they left Egypt and crossed the Red Sea and were saved by the Lord from Pharaoh’s army, the Israelites had manna and meat and water – food, clothing, shelter. Everything they needed, but still they wanted more. Though they had every need met, their unrestrained desire meant they could not be content with anything less than more, more, and more.
Their complaint to the Lord arose from their desire for variety, for things they wanted but did not need, for garnishes: onions and garlic and leeks. They desired decadence, the lives their former Egyptian masters led. Which is a reason why they had to learn through their 40-year crawl across the wilderness, a long school in a new order God was instilling in them.
That can be translated into our culture today. We are so accustomed to having everything at our fingertips and yet fairly ignorant of the effects our choices have on the environment around us.
Twenty four percent of our landfills are filled with wasted food. That’s two hundred and six billion pounds, the equivalent of 450 thousand cheese-filled Statue of Liberties.
And an estimated 300 billion pounds of plastic is floating around in the ocean as I type. Like the Israelites, our insatiable desires have gotten the better of us.
That is why I think conservationism needs to be reclaimed from many of the voices today. Christianity has a rich history of stewarding the environment, of restraining our desires by reminding us of our high calling to be stewards, not abusers, of the earth God entrusted to us.
It is not without its faults, of course, but overall, the history of the church is one of preservation – both of the gospel and the physical world. Sadly, the conservationist movement seems to have been taken over by the loudest voices, who think the best way to cure the environment is simply to do away with the disease they deem humanity is in itself.
I agree that wiping out most of the human race would solve some issues related to the environment, but that advice is like a doctor who, after diagnosing a patient with heart disease, decides the best way to cure the disease is to remove the entire heart from the body. The disease is removed but so is the heart. The cure results in the death of the patient.
This could be a reason why many of the policies proposed to cure the environment are draconian in nature. Considering many view animals such as dogs and cats, and orangutans and dolphins at the same ontological level as human beings, proposed measures to cure the environment treat humans more as the problem of, rather than as contributing to the solution to, environmental sustainability.
Christians should speak more about environmental sustainability, of restraining the free market with the rule of law (one of the core principles of conservatism), and advocating for policies that take both needs – a sustained environment and human flourishing – into account.
Being a good steward of the environment should hold high importance to the Christian. The command to be stewards over creation still remains.
The question then becomes: what kind of stewards will we be? It could start with picking up a can or two on the side or the road, or simply to not put them there in the first place.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
