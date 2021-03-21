I read an article recently that has stuck with me for several weeks since. The title itself is worth considering: “Live According to the Plumb Line not the Pendulum.”
There is much truth embedded in that single sentence.
For those unfamiliar, a plumb line in a builder’s tool, a weight that’s suspended from a string, used to ensure a structure is centered. It keeps the work straight and, since the weight is non-magnetic, it is unaffected by any other force but for gravity. Things may look straight according to the eye, but a good builder will employ a tool like a plumb line to have an objective measure to go by.
A pendulum, on the other hand, is by definition changing. When in use, it swings back and forth. I can’t help but think of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, “The Pit and the Pendulum,” when I hear it. In it the protagonist, strapped to a wooden table, has to finagle himself out before a blade at the end of a pendulum slices through him. The blade whooshes back and forth, oscillating in the dark as it lowers towards its mark.
That picture of the pendulum, swinging back and forth, seems to describe many today. I know many people who live in a similar way. Like a captain at sea finding the direction of the wind, then sailing wherever the wind takes them, so they too try to see which way the morals of society are blowing, then catch the wind and follow suit, adjusting their morals accordingly. Their morals, based on the shifting mores of society, are like a pendulum, swinging back and forth by constantly changing definitions of what it means to live the good life.
The one who lives according to the plumb line, however, looks to an outside, objective measure as a source. One guided by a plumb line constantly looks to it, knowing their work would be all in vain if they didn’t build it by that objective measurement. Nothing of permanence can be built by using a measurement that’s constantly changing.
With the increasing demand for political opinions on every single object of controversy, it’s easy to feel like a pendulum, if one is looking to popular culture for guidance. If I base my moral measurements on political parties or talking heads, then I can run the risk of living life by the pendulum, especially in this reactionary, outrage culture.
When something of moral significance comes up, it’s easy to look to the culture and follow suit. All one has to do is hitch their morals alongside someone they like and believe whatever they say. Or, as I see often today, look to who they don’t like and automatically believe the exact opposite. That’s easy. It doesn’t require much thought, only loyalty to a person, political party, or a certain brand.
Though it’s easy to fall into, it’s no way to live. God has given us both hearts and minds to make intricate moral decisions on things of great importance today.
That’s why I try to live according to the plumb line of Scripture. It’s not easy. Sometimes it means being on opposite sides of issues with close friends and dear family. And it requires humility (which I don’t often have) to say I’ve been wrong on an issue and correct it according to my understanding of Scripture.
The plumb line – God’s Word – cuts through everything, measuring life by the truth, not by eloquent words or forceful rhetoric. In the Gospel according to Mark, the Pharisees attempted to flatter Christ by prefacing one of their questions by stating that they knew He was true because He was not swayed by the faces of men, but taught the Word of God in truth. Though they meant it as mere flattery, they spoke a deep truth. Christ was not concerned with the opinions of men. He came to seek and save the lost. He came to preach that truth, no matter how popular or unpopular it was. But he did so in grace and truth.
The same should be said about us, his followers. We are not concerned about the popular ideas of the day concerning morality, we are concerned with the truth – and we live by it.
That was the point of classical philosophy found in Plato, Socrates, and Aristotle: find the objective truth of the cosmos and live by it. Live according to the way of truth. That’s why early Christians called themselves followers of “The Way.” They were followers of the truth and lived by that plumb line of truth found in the gospel of Christ. Christ was not only their Savior, he was their great Philosopher; He not only taught the way, the truth, and the life, but was also himself the way, the truth, and the life.
That’s why this subject has been on my mind much of late. Have we created a Christian subculture where we look to Jesus as our Savior, but don’t look to Him as our Lord, whose ways and words guide the entirety of our lives on earth, not only as a way to get into Heaven? Having accepted Christ as our Savior, do we then look to the world for how we are to live our lives here below?
With all the controversial topics of our day, and the ever-widening divide among even the smallest topics, I think it’s good to take time to stop and consider if we are living more by the swinging pendulum of the world, rather than by the steadfast plumb line of Scripture.
Joseph Hamrick serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
