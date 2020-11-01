I originally wrote this piece a couple years ago. I don’t normally wish to repost things I’ve already written, however, I think this is pertinent to the season we are in.
Sadly, the lack of civility and further division I think we have all seen and are now witnessing will only become more pronounced in the days to come. It seems we are no longer seeing people as human beings any longer, but mainly as political rivals, sharing social media statuses and talking among likeminded friends, declaring how someone on another side of a political issue has somehow lost their humanity.
There are extremely important issues at stake in this election — as there are in any. But what seems to have driven this division and made it so much more pronounced is our constant consumption of partisan news, which thrives upon the degradation of “the other.” Many modern news channels garner support by sharing stories of the worst of the other side, not taking into account the ways in which they are similar. It is easy to get caught up in their words because we have become so busy as a society. And busyness breeds thoughtlessness.
That’s a big part of the reason why I named this column, “Something to Consider.” To consider something takes time. Right now, time isn’t what we seem to have. But making time to slow down and consider things is what is needed now. Slow down. Think and pray and listen. Consider your thoughts. Take time before you take action on any given thing — especially when it’s a subject that’s emotionally driven. No one is bettered when we don’t treat one another with the dignity that comes with being made in the image of God.
Here is the column I wrote, lightly edited, “Five Minutes for the Imago Dei”:
I can be a sarcastic and (somewhat) quick-witted man at times. Unfortunately, that has been a dangerous combination for me and has caused needless animosity between me and several Christians when in disagreement on political and theological issues.
I’ve stuck my foot in my mouth on several occasions online or in person when people take my overly sarcastic remarks the wrong way, or when I rely on my wit rather than wisdom when replying to people I disagree with online or in person. (Mainly online. I will continue to confess that constant, unfettered use social media — especially Twitter — is not conducive to meaningful debate on any issue of importance). It’s difficult to be slow to speak when I have the perfect retort I know will get me “likes” or “laugh reacts” on Facebook.
I listened to a fascinating book a while ago by Alan Jacobs, Distinguished Professor of the Humanities in the Honors Program Professor at Baylor University. The book, “How to Think: A Survival Guide to a World at Odds”, details the way we think or, more accurately, the way we don’t. Early in the book he relays an epiphany, the content of which offers a model all Christians should use during disagreements and arguments.
The “give it five minutes” rule, as Jacobs calls it, is simply stated: when you see someone presenting an argument you disagree with, give it five minutes to see how or why you disagree with it before you respond. Those five minutes usually give you enough time to listen to what the other person said, then allow your emotions to die down before you say something you wish you could take back. Christ said words matter (Matthew 12:36), so we should be intentional when we speak — especially in disagreement.
The late literary critic Wayne C. Booth in his 2004 “manifesto” The Rhetoric of Rhetoric distinguished what he called “win rhetoric” — when you’re looking for a way to tear someone down, and “listening rhetoric,” in which people engage in the “systematic probing for ‘common ground.’”
In biblical terms, James 1:19-21 summarizes the essence of the rule:
“Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God. Therefore put away all filthiness and rampant wickedness and receive with meekness the implanted word, which is able to save your souls.”
I have the nasty habit of formulating counter-arguments in my mind as I listen to or read the writing of a person with whom I disagree. In other words, I’m not genuinely listening to what they have to say. I’ve noticed also the difficulty to be quick to hear when I’m thinking of how to respond while they’re talking. When I start thinking while they are speaking, I’ve stopped listening. Watch any political debate and you’ll see this on display. It’s unlikely they considered each other’s arguments instead of responded with prepared jabs and retorts. Such is with most political debates these days, unfortunately (And unfortunate that political debate is the locus communis of what not to do in a debate).
If I am quick to hear, it means I am treating each person — no matter how much I disagree with them on any given issue — as who they are: a bearer of the Imago Dei. It shows I care more about them as a person than doing “win rhetoric,” attempting to “dismantle” their argument in war-like terms.
If I am slow to speak, it means I have carefully considered their argument(s) and can begin to respond in wisdom, not in raw emotion. If, after five minutes’ reflection I still disagree, I can present a reasoned response. It also means that, after they present their arguments, I might agree with them but I simply might not have heard my own views presented in the manner offered by the other person. Either way, I have given thought to what they said and responded wisely, which gives glory to God.
If I am slow to anger, I will not respond in a way I will regret. A sarcastic quip toward another man or woman who is passionately presenting their argument does no one any good. I get annoyed when I hear that in debate. One person is presenting their argument, and then the other interrupts with a snide remark. You can see them pause a moment after, waiting for “their side” of the audience to applaud. Those type of emotional and sarcastic retorts edify none. The anger of man will not produce the righteousness of God. That’s a guarantee.
If I do those three things: be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger, I am putting away all filthiness and rampant wickedness when it comes to arguments. Instead of trading jabs with preplanned retorts, I am responding to arguments with measured thought, tempering my emotion with logic, reason, and an air of prayerfulness. As a Christian, I am to act in this way even and especially when my opponent does not.
This rule is an abiding principle in the church, one which should not be thrown away in favor of rhetoric that promotes ill speech and provokes the quick-tempered. The good cook takes time to test the seasoning of his confection before serving it; our own speech, said St. Paul, deserves the same care — because we are serving it to others.
This, I think, reveals the better way.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
