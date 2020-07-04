I wrote an article for the column in March titled, “In disagreement, find virtue in opposite side.”
In it, I showed how the nasty speech and rhetoric, no longer relegated to our national elections but has seeped into our local elections as well, needs to be opposed. To counter this divisive, unchristian rhetoric, we should first realize that being created in the image of God, we treat all people with respect, and also take time to consider virtues we find in our opponents, understanding no one is perfect – even the men and women we agree with and vote for.
Considering today is both July 4 as well as early voting in the runoff election for the state and county races, I would like to continue the argument in that column by showing an example of how this rhetorical infection continues to spread across our local races.
I made a post or two during the primaries earlier this year about whom I was voting for and why and left it at that. I desired to remain out of the discussion during the runoff elections that affect us locally.
That is until I came across a post where a young gentleman had taken a screenshot of another social media post from one of the men running in our state representative runoff. There was a mailer the gentleman sent out that he since found out had inaccurate information. So he made a public post recanting that flyer.
Instead of using his recanting as an opportunity to see virtue in your political opponents, instead of showing grace and applauding this recanting, instead of responding with civility, this young gentleman smelled blood and went on the attack.
The post began with the all caps declaration that this political opponent was a “LIAR” and the post subsequently went downhill from there.
Reading his words upset me. An ad hominem attack filled with vicious words, it was a post that exhibited everything wrong in our political discussions today. It upset me more when I saw others sharing his words, encouraging that type of response. The man who made this vitriolic post is young. His mind, still being shaped by what he sees and hears in the political realm, should not be encouraged to think it right to treat political opponents this way.
So I thought, considering some of my friends were sharing this post, I should respond. Here is my unedited response:
“Without getting into the political area here, but shouldn’t we as Christians commend political opponents when they seek to correct something they shared that was false?
“He realized something in his mailer was incorrect, and publicly recanted of the content inside the original mailer. Admission when wrong, instead of spinning and deflecting, should be commended in not only politicians, but in any human.
“Alas, such is the political rhetoric of our times. No room to find virtue in opponents.
“And we wonder why politicians are reticent to admit fault. We shame them in public for any misspoken word and burn them at the political stake when we uncover past mistakes that were buried by their hands.
God holds us to higher standards than this.”
Instead of replying with words, this young gentleman’s response was simply to block me from his post, cutting off any room for nuance and dissent.
Reflecting back on my response, perhaps the Socratic approach would have been more advantageous. He responded to his political opponent’s recanting of an inaccurate mailer by calling him a liar.
Using the Socratic approach, I could have begun by asking him a simple question: “Should we commend a man when he admits he made a mistake?” to which I hope any reply would be a simple, “Yes.” Then move from there, hopefully arriving at a response such as, “Yes, we should commend truth-telling, in all areas of life, even encouraging it in our political rivals.”
Since I was blocked by him in that post, sadly, that door is bolted shut.
I do not name him – or the ones who shared his status – because I do not intend to shame him or them. Rather, I removed their names but kept their arguments because I believe this is another example of what Christian author and social critic, Os Guinness, has aptly named “A Free People’s Suicide.” Guinness argues the threat to our democratic republic is not “wolves at the door but termites in the floor.”
This young man did not get the words to voice his opinions from a vacuum. We are raised and taught by parents, the education system, and the world around us by their words and deeds, how to properly respond to those we oppose. The types of posts I have witnessed are poisonous to liberty.
I am afraid our youth are taught their rights, but have not been taught their responsibilities of living in a free society. We have the right to the freedom of speech. Because of that right, we have the responsibility to listen to our opponents, not silencing them by shouting them down or blocking them.
As Christians who also engage in political discussions, we should be above reproach in the way we talk in person and comment online. Sadly, we – including me – have not lived up to this standard. Our speech continues to increase in acidity as we dig our own trenches not only between the two major political parties, but now also between the various camps within each party.
The Marketplace of Ideas, the place in between each political trench where ideas are debated – sometimes rigorously – has now become the “No Man’s Land” of World War I. Anyone who dares venture out into the open is soon shot down by political snipers, many of whom are often too young to even vote.
This, sadly, is what we are teaching our youth when this type of rhetoric is encouraged.
Even more frustrating, many of the vitriolic posts during this runoff election have been made by fellow Christians, who should be the ones brave enough to stand in “No Man’s Land,” trying to rebuild the carpet-bombed area that used to be the Marketplace of Ideas.
Until we realize that digging trenches and lobbing rhetorical grenades, that repeating mantras and clichés instead of formulating your own thoughts, and that treating your opponent as the Devil himself and your allies as perfection incarnate, is no way to engage in civil debate between our parties and among ourselves, then the chasm dividing this nation will continue to enlarge.
I pray we begin to listen to each other – and that my fellow Christians take seriously their role as peacemakers – before the chasm becomes too wide to cross. Especially when faithful Christians disagree about whom to vote for in a political primary.
Today, we celebrate our independence that was won all those years ago. What better day to begin bridging the gap between ourselves than this Independence Day?
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
