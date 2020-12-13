I have been thinking about the film “Saving Private Ryan” lately. Namely, a line that Tom Hanks’ character, Capt. Miller, gave to Private Ryan, played by Matt Damon.
If you have not seen the film, I would highly suggest giving it a watch. It is bloody, heartbreaking, filled with language, and oftentimes difficult to watch for all three reasons, but it’s one of those films that shows the brutality of war and the bravery of those men who risked their lives to save not only each other, but the modern world as well.
Near the end of the film, after losing several men on a mission to bring Private Ryan home, Capt. Miller lies dying in the mud. Looking at the dead and dying all around, then gazing up at Private Ryan, he states two simple words: “Earn this.”
Earn this. Earn the lives of these men who laid down theirs so you could return home. Earn the hopes and dreams of the years those men lost when they died to save you. Earn that.
Through great practical and computer generated effects, the young Private Ryan’s face ages to the 70-something year-old man standing above the grave of Capt. Miller at the Arlington National Cemetery.
Though surrounded by a loving wife, children and grandchildren, is it any wonder the older version of himself broke down and fell before the cross of the man who died for him those long years ago in a land far away, begging his wife to answer, “Have I lived a good life?”
Watching it made me think: What a moral weight to put on another human being.
How do you earn the death of a man who gave his life for yours, much less an entire unit of soldiers? What standard of accomplishments, what level of morality, what debt must be paid in order to fulfill that command to “Earn this”?
What must it be to live under the weight of glory of the life of one man, knowing he died in your stead?
We feel this weight because, I think, of whose image we bear. If we were but mere animals and nothing more – the only thing separating us from others in the animal kingdom being our intellect, emotions, rationality, and, of course, our opposable thumbs – then there wouldn’t have been a moral burden to bear. Came from nothing, end in nothing. Stardust floating through space.
But our relationship with our Creator separates us from dogs and apes and birds of the air. That image bears weight – not physical but moral, and we feel it when we stop to consider the actions of ourselves and others.
Which is why that moment in the film is so powerful. Who can live a life worthy of the death of another human being? What are the criteria?
Considering this moral weight of another person’s life, how much more was Christ’s life on earth? Capt. Miller (and the life of any other) sacrificed an imperfect life for the life of another imperfect person. In 33 years on earth, I can look back with shame at many of my actions of my youth and recent past. Not so with Christ. Christ’s life on earth was perfect, unstained from the guilt of sin. Perfect life; perfect sacrifice.
How could our lives ever live up to that moral perfection? How could we ever “earn” the life, death, and resurrection of Christ?
Enter, grace.
Grace. Literally, the unmerited favor of God. If Christ died for us, then it must be grace that sustains and makes us worthy of bearing His name. And only God himself could do such a thing.
Which is why the works-based mentality of salvation found in some worldviews and religions is so utterly absurd in my mind. If we can’t bear the burden of another human, then how could our lives be valuable enough to live up to the sacrifice of the Word of God made flesh? How can the imperfect earn the perfect, or the finite keep up with the infinite? No amount of our deeds could ever earn us the sacrifice of the life of God’s very own, eternal Son. Yet this is what many teach. Through good deeds and sacrifice, one can earn the love of Christ.
Though absurd, I’m still tempted to do just the same. I’m tempted to think I can earn God’s grace, forgetting if I could earn such a thing, it would no longer be grace – God’s unmerited favor on someone such as me. God’s grace must save. God’s grace alone must bring us home.
Like Private Ryan, we must reckon with the moral weight of the sacrifice of another man’s life on our behalf. Only, instead of “Earn this,” Christ’s final word on the cross was Tetelestai. Translated: “Paid in full.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3)
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
