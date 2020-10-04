A few weeks ago one of our elders, Tim Thomas, finished up a series through the book of James.
A whirlwind of memories flooded my mind during his last sermon as soon as he mentioned the old hymn, “Farther Along,” during his concluding sermon from the Book of James.
There was an event, six years ago now, etched into my memory, centered around my mom, suffering, and that hymn.
I used to drive down to Winnsborro to visit my parents once a month to visit and worship with them at the old church where I grew up.
It’s an old Primitive Baptist Church, so there are no musical instruments besides our voices, and each person gets to request a hymn to sing.
We were singing and my mother requested a number for a hymn I had not heard called before. Then she turned and looked at me with a smile on her face, tears welling up.
We started singing.
“Tempted and tried we’re oft made to wonder why it should be thus all the day long, while there are others living about us never molested though in the wrong.”
They were beautiful lyrics about struggling in the midst of suffering, asking God why other people – who do not honor or trust or love God – seem to be living care free while bad things happen to those who call on God as Father.
But that’s not the part that caught my eye. The chorus did that.
“Farther along we’ll know all about it, farther along we’ll understand why; cheer up my brother, live in the sunshine, we’ll understand it all by and by.”
At that, tears broke through my mother’s eyelids and began flowing down her cheeks.
I’m not sure about other men, but when my mom begins to cry, I tend to get emotional as well.
Backstory
The backstory to this hymn will put things in perspective.
A few weeks before that Sunday, I had introduced mom to a musician, Josh Garrels, and her favorite song of his was “Farther Along,” which I found out that Sunday morning had originally been a hymn.
Mom has been a nurse at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for the past 30-something years. She is in pre-op so she deals with death all the time. But this time it hit close to home. Six years ago last March one of her coworkers — a bright and cheerful woman who was a joy to those around her — got a text from her husband that he was having heart issues. She rushed home to find him lying lifeless on the floor. She began CPR, dialed 911, and rushed him to the hospital.
The doctors didn’t know what happened to make his heart give out, but he had been out for too long and had suffered severe brain damage. A few days later they took him off life support and he died shortly after.
He was 29-years-old. A wife, and three children, the oldest of whom was 3 and the youngest only 6 weeks old. He owned his own business from his home and did not have life insurance. Children, left without their father. A wife, without her husband.
The office was devastated from the news. I remember getting a call from mom that day — I could feel the pain and hurt she was experiencing as she cried through her words to me.
My mother knows God is sovereign and benevolent and understands Romans 8:28: all things work together for the good for those who love God. All things mean all things, even the bad things that happen.
But knowing that doesn’t stop the pain. It doesn’t stop the mourning — nor should it.
In John 11, we see Christ stand where his friend Lazarus lay dead. In that chapter is the shortest verse, “Jesus wept.” A powerful verse. Along with that verse it says Jesus was “deeply moved in His spirit and greatly troubled.”
The deeply moved in that verse is also used in Hebrew for when a warhorse snorts, when it is angry and ready for battle.
Here we saw Christ, through whom all things were created “Good,” faced with the death of His friend. A death in a sin-broken world. Something that should not be. Death is not natural to creation, it is a product of sin, entering the world through the door of Adam and Eve’s disobedience in the garden.
Through my many phone conversations with her over the next few days, mom told me her struggles of seeing people around her who live defiant lives, treat their children with disdain, and treasure their possessions more than people.
She was discouraged. She didn’t know why God would take away such a young Christian man who loved his wife and children so much.
She continued to keep me in the loop with everything going on.
A memorial fund was set up with a goal of $30,000 for the now widowed nurse with three children.
Love Pours In
This is where love poured in.
In less than a week more than $15,000 was raised. Doctors and nurses she worked with donated time and money, helping her with her children, cooking her meals, spending time with her, and offering services in helping her sell her house. Within a month, their fund-raising goal was met.
The wife moved back to where her immediate family lives and got a job there. Mom said although her young friend was still in mourning, she was doing much better and was encouraged by the amount of love shown to her from her husband’s old friends from high school and college – and from people whom she had never met.
Hope
Mom and her friend did not mourn like those who do not trust Christ. Although neither mom, her friend, nor me knows why such a tragic thing would happen, we are not left without hope. Like what Joseph told his brothers who sold him into slavery in Genesis 50, although they meant it for evil, God meant that very same act for good.
There is a purpose to mom and her friend’s pain and suffering. There is a hope. Mom’s friend knows she will see her husband again in that place where every tear will be wiped clean by the God who both created and saved them.
That is a hope worth sharing; a hope worth living and dying for.
So when I saw her crying as she sang that hymn, I couldn’t help but be moved myself, knowing everything she had been through.
We talked after singing; and although she still doesn’t know the full purpose of his death, or why others live in luxury and ease in this world, mom knows the one who knows all.
And she can confidently sing hopefully and joyfully:
“Farther along we’ll know all about it, farther along we’ll understand why; cheer up my brother, live in the sunshine, we’ll understand it all by and by.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
