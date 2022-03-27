Three years ago I married the most wonderful, kind, caring, Godly woman I know. Three years ago I made Jesse my bride.
I am off work, celebrating the anniversary week with Jesse getting some much needed rest, so I am running my old wedding column again, about a blessed man anxiously waiting the doors to open and his bride to be walk down the aisle.
–––––
I looked intently from the stage, my heart racing, my face smiling, the music swelling, the dimly lit room filled with anxious men, women and children; with raised hands the pastor asked the crowd to stand; the doors flung open, my bride walked down the aisle.
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, after a two-and-a-half-month engagement, I married Jesse Lynn Hamrick, the love of my life.
The week before, Jesse, undoubtedly stressed, poured over every detail in the hopes all would go perfectly according to plan. Sleepless nights, days filled with worry, I didn’t want those for her. The stress, I could tell, was beginning to wear on her.
It didn’t help that I was sick with the stomach bug the Tuesday and Wednesday before the wedding, so I was not of much physical use. I did, however, offer her any word of encouragement that came across my mind. And one in particular, kept coming back: God is sovereign. All things work according to His plan. This wedding would go according to His plan. I would remind her of that, remind her of God’s absolute control over His creation.
That helped, she told me.
There is a quiet assurance when you don’t simply know in your head that the past, present, and future are in God’s hands, but when you really know it in your heart, when it sinks down deep.
Though those words encouraged her, anxiety, joy, stress, peace, sickness, health, nervousness, and many other emotions marked the hours before the ceremony. I had reminded Jesse of that precious attribute of God – and it helped her – so why wasn’t it helping me?
I couldn’t sit still, but having been sequestered to the groomsmen’s changing room the entire morning before the 1:30 p.m. wedding before – they couldn’t have the groom seeing the bride in her wedding dress before the ceremony, funny how tradition becomes sacrosanct – I had nothing else to do but sit, contemplate, and pray, and worry about all that could go wrong.
The carpet between the changing room and bathroom became a well-trodden path that morning. I was still recovering from the stomach virus. Couple that with nerves and you have one panicked groom.
Twelve-Thirty came. Time for pictures. My stomach was still rumbling. It had been all morning as it had been all week. What if I had eaten something wrong the night before? What if I had eating too much? Not enough? Why was I so nervous? Why did I know something would go wrong?
All those questions, no definitive answer. They took the photos, I had to use the restroom. I paced around a bit, then went to the restroom again. People arrived, then more. The more I saw people I knew, people I knew loved me, people I knew were there to support me in this wedding, the more the stress began to fade.
Then I saw mom and dad, smiles on their faces, tears in their eyes, and I felt something, I knew in my heart God was sovereign; everything was going to be all right. I walked mom to her seat, kissed her, told her “I love you, mom,” stepped around the seats, shook the pastor’s hand and followed him onto the stage and waited for my bride to arrive.
The processional played, the doors opened, and I saw my bride standing there, and I knew everything was going to be okay. I knew in that moment, in that place, God led the two of us every step of the way.
Therefore, what God has joined together let not man separate.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
