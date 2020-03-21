Ichecked my phone after work and found a peculiar text from one of my elders at Commerce Community Church (C3).
“Hey Joe,” Tim texted. “This arrived at the office for you a couple of days ago.”
Attached was a photo of an envelope addressed to me at the C3 office in Commerce. I wondered who would send me mail at the church’s office, and continued to wonder who the sender could be and what the envelope contained during the drive from work.
I removed the envelope from the mailbox at the office and opened it while I walked back to my idling car. A Walmart gift card fell to the floorboard from a Max Lucado thank you card and I wondered even more who could have sent this.
I read the handwritten text filled the inside flaps. I quickly pulled the car from the parking lot after I read it and drove to Mugs to meet Jesse, anticipating her reaction to the tenderly-written letter. She was sitting with our friend, Ancy, sipping iced coffee, crocheting and talking. I handed her the letter, not telling her what it was or who it was from. Jesse’s smile grew the same as mine when she read.
The anonymous letter was written in regards to two columns from earlier this year. The first was a lament of my inaction to help a homeless man in need. The second, a praise to God for allowing me another opportunity, a second chance, to serve someone in need.
“As we are in the season of Lent, God placed it on my heart not to ‘give up’ something each day, but to ‘give to’ instead,” the letter read. “Your article several weeks ago really hit home with me, and I’m sure countless others! How often we miss opportunities to help others and only realize it after it’s too late.”
Thank you, whoever you are, for brightening my face after a long day at work. And thank you for yet another reminder that I’m not writing into the wind; my words are read, and in some way I pray, serve to encourage those who read my thoughts put to page.
You reminded me that I am not the only one who struggles in being the Lord’s hands and feet in this life. Busyness can sap my desire to serve with love and good works, and the thought of physical harm often arrests my ambition to lend a helping hand.
She continued the letter by stating she remembered vividly how difficult it was for her and her husband financially as newlyweds. “With your wife’s medical issues,” she wrote, “I’m sure there is always something unexpected hitting you.”
In fact, it had hit the week before.
Jesse sprained her back when walking up the stairs at a bachelorette party she attended in Daingerfield. It’s already difficult for her to get up and down from seats, so this injury to her lower back only exacerbated it. She needed a specialized seat cushion. I had already purchased our plane tickets and rental car for visiting her side of the family up in Cheboygan, Michigan, this summer, Lord willing. If we were going to get the cushion, I would need to put it on the credit card – something neither of us was inclined to, especially after paying off my credit debt last fall.
Because of you, we didn’t have to. From Jesse and myself, thank you.
As you wrote, these are crazy times. Each day brings new worries and cares, especially in today’s interconnected world. This column serves for me, to quote Robert Frost, as a “stay against confusion” when I read the many and foreboding headlines of the day. The world is a violent, scary, lonely place for far too many. Thankfully, my God, my wife, my church, my friends, my words – and the words of those who read and respond, keep me tethered to the hope of the gospel: the aim and purpose for my writing and life.
So thank you, whoever you are. I am glad my words have encouraged you during this divisive, volatile age, and know that your own words gladdened my heart, and encouraged me to keep serving and thanking and praising God with these words that come to my mind.
Thank you,
God bless.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
