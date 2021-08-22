I went on a walk with mom a few days ago and we got to talking about both our childhoods, hers in Alabama and mine in Texas.
We talked about the things we remembered growing up – the food, the family the friends – and we both said we wouldn’t mind returning, if only for a day, to those old days.
The world – and life – seemed simpler then. Not as much stress, not as much worry, not as much care. It seems that most people I meet are fairly stressed in some way. Work, school, and life in general in an interconnected world seems to be busier than in previous generations.
When things are stressful it seems easier to look back and long for the “good ole days.” And, having turned 34 last Sunday, I’m at the age where I can look back in what feels like the distant past and long to return in some way.
I look back and feel nostalgic about those days of sleepovers, bike riding, and going exploring with my sisters and friends in the forest by our house. I love reminiscing on the past, looking for names and events lost in memory, talking with family and old friends about growing up. It feels nice to reminisce. And sometimes I do wish I could return because sometimes, looking at the world the way that it is, I can look back with longing eyes to a time I’d like to return.
Nostalgia is a wonderful, powerful, dangerous thing.
In Ecclesiastes 7:10, the Preacher states: “Say not, ‘Why were the former days better than these?’ For it is not from wisdom that you ask this.”
I love how this simple statement, “for it is not from wisdom that you ask this,” has so much packed into it.
Wisdom, according to Scripture, begins with the fear of the Lord (Proverbs 9:10). So, with knowledge of Scripture, it could be read as such: for it is not from the fear of the Lord that you ask this.
What could the Preacher be warning against when he says it is not wise to look back at the “good ole days” in a way that tempts one to want to return there instead of being in the present?
I think the reason is at least twofold.
First, when I look back on those days and compare them with today, it often comes when I am currently stressed. So, when I compare then to now, I tend to be much more critical about my current circumstances and look at the past with rose-tinted glasses. In that moment I’m not looking back at the actual past but a version I’ve crafted for myself. Nostalgia can be good. But it can also cause us to look back on things with an uncritical lens.
And the second, and I think deeper, reason embedded in such a question is that I’m in effect questioning the plan and purpose of God.
The Apostle Paul, when making his apology to the Epicureans and Stoics in Athens, declared that God “made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place.”
If God has placed me in this particular time and at this particular place, then what am I saying when I ask, “Why were the former days better than these?” If my mind is in the past, dwelling on how good the old days were, wishing I could return, then I’m not present with the friends and family where God has placed me.
Before I continue, I should return to the meaning of the fear of the Lord. The fear of the Lord is not simply being afraid. To fear the Lord more aligns to that awestruck feeling one gets when standing outside on a clear starry night and staring at the expanse, contemplating the vastness of the universe, or standing at the edge of the Grand Canyon, dwelling on the depth of such a place on earth.
Places are where we usually go to begin to compare what the fear of the Lord means. But what about time? If staring up at the stars or looking down at the canyon below elicits such comparisons to the reverential fear of the Lord, then surely time should as well.
Just before Jesse and I married I wrote a column about how many small decisions led up to her and I even meeting in the first place. And how many more led to us getting married. It’s difficult not to stand back in awe to see all the decisions, circumstances both local and national, and international, that led to Jesse becoming my bride.
I think that is what the Preacher is getting at here. God not only created space, he created time as well. He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. Yes, we can look back on the old days, the time with friends and relatives now past, and thank God for them. But we dare not dwell there. The events of yesterday happened for a reason. And what happens today happens for a reason as well.
In one of my favorite portions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s, The Fellowship of the Ring, Frodo, in a moment of sadness, declared, “I wish the Ring had never come to me. I wish none of this had happened.” Gandalf gently replied, “So do all who live to see such times, but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”
That section of fiction presents a beautiful truth. Time itself is a precious gift given by God to his creatures to enjoy. We should not waste any of it hoping to return to days already spent.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.