Jesse and I try to work our way through the Bible each year, sometimes listening, sometimes reading, through each book. Lately I’ve been listening.
A few mornings ago, as I was listening to 1 Samuel 9 while preparing my morning coffee, I heard a verse that struck me.
I think it’s because I’ve been listening and reading plenty of political philosophy and early and medieval theologians that made this verse pop out.
The book of Judges, which precedes 1 Samuel, is itself bookended with the phrase “In those days there was no king in Israel: every man did that which was right in his own eyes.” A sad reality that shows itself through the stories of sin and sorrow in the book of Judges, culminating in a story that mirrors Sodom and Gomorrah from Genesis – a picture of humanity with no restraints placed on their desire.
In 1 Samuel 9, Samuel was on the lookout for a king for Israel. That Israel wanted a king was not in and of itself a sin – Moses indeed said that was something they could do with stipulations (see Deuteronomy 17:15); however, the reason they wanted to have a king was where the sin lay. They wanted a king in order to be like other nations. They were supposed to stand out, in politics and religion, a people formed by God. But, as the Lord told Samuel in chapter 8 of this book, the people did not reject Samuel: they had rejected God.
Considering the backstory, when Samuel saw Saul, this is what the Lord told him: “Here is the man of whom I spoke to you! He it is who shall restrain my people.”
Restrain. In Hebrew, ‘asar.
“To restrain, retain, close up, shut, withhold, refrain, stay, detain.” It can also mean to maintain, rule, or assemble.
Why did the Lord choose to use that word?
It seems strange. That word doesn’t often show up in modern political debate. Often it’s the opposite. Which politician can promise more stuff to his or her constituents, especially when free? That makes the principle of restraint essential to any political entity. Not only political, but personal, moral, economical, and social, the principle of restraint plays true throughout human history in sustaining human order.
Leaders, whoever they are, form the people they lead in one way or another. Even leaders with little to no official power can form their followers.
And in this nation, the Founders relied heavily on institutions (mainline churches, family, and political, social, and educational institutions) to form citizens, namely, to restrain desires for moral, political, economic, and social excess, and instill the principle of self-control.
The perennial problem with democracies, from Plato’s Republic to 21st Century America, is the question of how to keep it from descending to tyranny.
Napoleon never could have risen without the excesses of the French Revolution, nor could Lenin, Stalin, or Hitler have assumed control without the failure and corruption of leadership, which always seems to result in a formless people, enslaved to their passions, waiting for a charismatic person to form and lead.
I can write more of the dangers I see in the decline of the mainline churches and rise in megachurches surrounded by celebrity pastors, or how congress now looks more like a platform for politicians to become noticed instead of engaging in debate and compromise for the betterment of citizens, but I’ll end with an illustration from Yuval Levin, the director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.
Levin compares two institutions. If you find out a person went to Harvard you might think, that person is smart, he or she had the inherent intellect and will to get in and graduate, but you don’t necessarily think that person is the way he or she is because Harvard shaped them. They got in because they were smart and graduated for that same reason.
But if you find out a person graduated from the Naval Academy or from West Point, you think, that person is serious because they were formed by these academies. How many have friends who were slackers growing up, unrestrained by their desires, and, having entered the military, came out serious men and women? I’d wager plenty.
That is why re-learning the principle of restraint – beginning at the home – is essential to this nation so dependent on institutions, which, sadly, have either waned in the past century or, like the university (I am speaking in general terms), been distorted by social media into becoming mere platforms for people to express their ideas instead of places of learning and growth.
As Americans, we need to re-learn this principle of restraint, before we give way to our excesses and become prey for a charismatic leader waiting in the stead. Who knows if that person will be a Washington or Lincoln, or Mao or Stalin?
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
