Reading – and by extension, writing – is just about my favorite pastime.
I read my Bible. I read various fiction and nonfiction books to Jesse before bed. I read during my break at work. I read when I’m on vacation. I read, with trembling hands and shaking voice, my marriage proposal to Jesse. I read my prayers given during corporate worship. I read, I read, and I read.
I’m also an eclectic reader, which is nice. I enjoy reading about new things. I picked up a book on astrophysics by Dr. Jason Lisle after watching the film “Interstellar.”
I am somewhat of an autodidact. If something interests me, I want to learn it. But I’m also an undisciplined reader. I start a book I’m interested in one day, then start another book the next day. Before long, the pile of books on our dresser has become my very own leaning tower of Pisa. Only this tower falls. Often. Much to the chagrin of my lovely wife.
Looking at that stack, I get anxious when I calculate how long it will take to read all those books, and how often I add to the stack, knowing I should finish the books I start before starting more books that need to be finished. My lack of discipline causes my own anxiety.
Mom and dad took us often to the bowling arena in Tyler, Texas, growing up. At first, I attempted to bowl just like they did – no guardrails, one handed, heavy ball. That didn’t work out well. More often than not, the balls I threw would soon find their way into the gutter and I would stand, embarrassed, as I watched my lowly ball being led down death row. Its longest mile.
Humbled, I reluctantly accepted my parents’ offer to put up guardrails on the lane. It was embarrassing at first, but those guardrails turned the bowling experience from one of anxiety to pure fun.
That’s what I’m hoping my reading plan will do. To manage my eclectic desire to read a wide variety of books, I have, with the help of my good friend, Brandon, developed a system of days, divided in to categories of books, which should guide my reading time and replace anxiety with the simple joy of reading.
Without further ado, here is the alliterative list:
Morality Mondays – This is for my philosophical books. Beginning with “Christianity and Western Thought: From the Ancient World to the Age of Enlightenment,” by Colin Brown. Next up, Lord willing be Augustine’s “City of God.”
Theology Tuesdays – I am currently reading “None Greater: The Undomesticated Attributes of God” by Matthew Barrett. It was written for laymen like you and me. A great read if you want to dive into the attributes of God.
I hope to also read “The Reformed Doctrine of Predestination,” by Loraine Boettner. It was the book that Joni Eareckson Tada read that encouraged her after her accident that left her paralyzed for the rest of her life.
I also co-teach a Bible study at C3 on Wednesday nights. This fall we are going through the Minor Prophets. I just purchased some books over those as well, which will take up most Tuesdays for the foreseeable future.
Writing Wednesdays – This involves reading the slew of books on writing I have collected over the years. Currently reading “The Glamour of Grammar,” by Roy Peterson Clark. This will be a mixture of books from going back to the basics of grammar, to memoirs from authors, to books such as John Gardner’s “The Art of Fiction.”
Thinking Thursdays – I have a growing collection of unread Malcolm Gladwell books that needs attention. However, before that, I am reading “Thinking, Fast and Slow,” by Daniel Kahneman, and it is fantastic. Great ready if you want to understand our two basic modes of the way we think. I also have “Your Future Self will Thank you,” by Drew Dyck.
Fiction Fridays – Simple enough. I am currently chasing Moby Dick alongside Ishmael, watching the monomaniacal Captain Ahab send his men on a doomed voyage to kill the White Whale. After landing ashore, I plan to travel the American West with the Dalton Gang in Ron Hansen’s book, “Desperadoes,” and possibly follow that up with his next, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.”
I’m also reading to Jesse the “Chronicles of Narnia” books, as well as “So Brave, Young, and Handsom,” by Leif Enger. I read his debut novel, “Peace Like a River,” and was moved to tears. Enger’s use of prose is nearly unparalleled in that stellar novel.
Spiel Saturdays – It was going to be Thesis Thursdays, but I went with Thinking because I’d rather be reminded about Thinking on Thursday than there was a Thesis coming up.
Though spiel has somewhat of a negative connotation, it’s the only synonym of essay that fits with the alliterative theme. Plus, it’s so much fun to say aloud. Go ahead, try it (using your Sean Connery accent adds to the enjoyment).
I have several collections of essays from Lewis, Ron Hansen, G.K. Chesterton, Marilyn Robinson, and a few others that I’ve been meaning to read.
Now, every Saturday, Lord willing, I get to sit and read their spiels.
Finally, Psalm Sundays – Reading, appreciating, and understanding Hebrew Poetry, namely, the Psalms, has been something on the backburner for a while. No more. Every Sunday, I sit, read, and meditate on several psalms, then discuss them with Jesse. I also started reading O. Palmer Robertson’s, “The Flow of the Psalms: Discovering their Structure and Theology.” Insightful reading so far. Also included in Psalm Sundays is poetry in general. W.H. Auden is a poet I’m currently reading Sundays, along with some George Herbert, and a smattering of other poets.
Well, there’s the list. I hope it’s been educational and a bit entertaining to read how my mind works. And, if your reading tastes are as eclectic as mine, then feel free to take the bones of the reading guide and tweak it for your tastes.
And, feel free to email me with books you think I need to read!
Thank you, readers, and thank you, Ron, for lending me at least two of the books that are on this list. I hope to have them back to you shortly!
God bless.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
