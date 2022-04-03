Last Saturday I had the privilege of giving a speech at Veterans Memorial Ceremony honoring Thomas Edwin Coppinger, the elder brother of my friend, Don Coppinger.
In reading the letters Don so graciously copied for me, I felt I had begun to get to know Edwin, to some small degree. As I read them, a question came to mind: how do we honor men and women like Edwin, who gave their lives in service to this country? That question, along with another related one, namely, what would motivate someone such as Edwin to leave home to defend his nation, directed my speech that day.
A most hearty thanks goes to Don, for allowing me to be a part of this ceremony. More importantly, for planning and organizing this ceremony in the first place. It has been a pleasure to know you, Don.
Here is part one of the speech I gave in honor of Don’s brave brother, Edwin:
We gather to honor the life, and sacrifice, of Thomas Edwin Coppinger, who gave his life in service to this nation. A man who, by his letters and through conversations with Don, exemplified kindness, warmth, and quick wit, and a man who loved his family, his community, and his God.
Born March 22, 1922, in Greenville, Tx, to Thomas and Eula Coppinger, Edwin was one of 10 children the elder Thomas had with his first wife. After Eula died in 1933, Thomas married his second wife, Lois, in 1938, with whom he would have four more children, including my friend Don.
Known as Eddie to his closest friends and Edwin to most everyone else, Edwin took after his father in that he loved telling stories and making people laugh. From accounts of friends and family Don spoke with about his older brother, Edwin was personable, amiable, one who sought to make friends and not enemies.
While he Was at war overseas, Edwin expressed a longing to return home, to settle down, have kids, and start a life after the fighting was over. A marine, he saw combat action. To put it plainly, he witnessed first-hand the evils human beings do to each other. Blood, sweat, the stench of death. Edwin survived. Years later, he enlisted again, this time with the army, and would again face brutality in war.
In a letter dated 8/4/1950, he wrote his family that ““This ‘Korean’ situation looks pretty bad at the present.” Describing one instance of North Korean soldiers doing nothing but running headlong at their front lines all night and having to collect thousands of dead come daylight, Edwin wrote, “they care nothing of a human life.”
What would drive such a man, whom so many described as a friend to all, a man filled with life, with stories to tell and stories to make, a man whose presence would light up rooms, to return to face the possibility of death against a ruthless enemy? And how do we honor men such as Edwin, who were willing to leave the comforts of home and hearth to face discomfort and death half a world away?
One clue is found in how Edwin ended his letters.
“When you go to church the next time, wish you would have them pray for me and all the other swell kids away from home over here,” he wrote, in his second to last letter home. “Because goodness knows I am sure we will need all the help with such a ruthless enemy. Be sweet all of you and do answer soon.
“Love to all,
Edwin.”
Love to all. That’s how he ended his letters, and, it seems, how he lived his life.
Edwin re-enlisted from love, and love is how we honor Edwin, and the host of other men and women of this great nation who have laid down their lives in the line of fire.
This is not a sentimental love found on Hallmark cards but a substantial love found in Edwin’s letters to home, found in a man who would willingly walk into danger if that meant protecting the freedoms his friends and family enjoyed.
The Irish-born British Statesman Edmund Burke once wrote that patriotism, a healthy love of ones nation, begins first in the home, in the community. Edwin grew up in such a home and by all accounts was becoming more like his father, loving to tell stories and being a loyal friend to those he grew up with and those he served with in WWII. Edwin loved his family, his community. That love is why he fought to protect it, why he died to protect it.
Edwin’s life and sacrifice should both comfort and convict.
His sacrifice should comfort because it is an all-too-real reminder not only that evil remains in this world, but also that there were, and still are, men and women like Edwin, prepared to courageously defend the freedoms we enjoy, but so often neglect to cherish.
His sacrifice should also convict. Edwin, and so many others, gave their lives for those freedoms we enjoy. What will we do with this freedom so valiantly won and so valiantly defended? What does this love look like in action, this way we honor Edwin’s sacrifice?
I believe by leading both decent and vigilant lives, we honor and, in some manner, become worthy of his sacrifice. God has blessed this nation with the great freedoms we enjoy.
We are free to lead any lives we choose. But with such freedom comes a great responsibility. A responsibility to use, not abuse, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
(Editor’s Note: Part 2 of the speech will publish April 9.)
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
