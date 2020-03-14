W orry comes about as naturally to me as breathing.
When I take the time to consider my thoughts and actions, my desire for control is most often the ignition that sets off my worry – and subsequently, my fear.
I love being in control. I rarely ride shotgun, especially with those I don’t know – or whose driving ability is suspect. And, for multiple reasons, the main one involves being a passenger. I hate flying.
I attempt to control anything and everything I can. It is part of the reason why I write. I can make nouns, verbs, adverbs, and adjectives do my bidding, creating meaning out of letters and words.
And it’s one of the reasons why COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus, has me worried.
I’m pretty healthy. I’m in the age range of the least likely to die from the sickness. Though there’s still a chance, I’m relatively safe. I’m not older and I don’t smoke and my blood pressure is normal. Chances are, if I got sick, I’d recover in a week.
Not so for Jesse. Because of her SEPN-1, Jesse has Restrictive Lung Disease (RSD). She’s high-risk for the flu and pneumonia, and if she gets either, she needs constant care and strong medicine. Since this novel virus is essentially a worse form of the flu (admittedly, I could be wrong), Jesse’s chances of successful recovery are not nearly as good as mine.
Statistics breathe life into my worries, causing my mind to wander between various circumstances in an attempt to somehow control any and every outcome. And once my mind returns to that default, my heart worries over the lack of control I have not only over my life, but also over Jesse’s, not to mention my friends, family, and the whole world, for that matter.
That statistics cause and ease my worries reveals my prideful desire for control. If my hope of my or Jesse’s survival relies on mere statistical chance, then my faith is weak and ready to crumble under the cares of the world.
Ron, one of my elders at C3, reminded me recently of the Christian’s overreliance on statistics, and has aided me greatly when thinking of this virus – or anything that threatens our mortal frames.
In essence, his words were that in his time as a doctor for several years, he became more and more confident in the sovereignty of God. Nothing exceeds God’s reach. People who exercised, ate right, and had no history of disease have come down with some sickness and died days later. Others, who by all rights should be dead, continue to live, drink, eat and overeat. Unhealthy eaters never see diabetes, while some, who are bastions of good health, are diagnosed with the disease so often associated with poor diet.
Ron cautioned that this is not license to eat and live however you want, because at the end of the day, God controls the heavens and our very cells, down to how they grow uncontrollably. Rather, it’s a reminder that we are to walk by faith, not by the sight and reliance of statistics. We follow the command to be good stewards: we eat right, we exercise, we wash our hands, practicing good hygiene, being wise in our daily lives – especially when this new virus continues to spread; but the times, the seasons, including the spread of diseases, are ultimately in God’s hands.
That conversation further eroded the façade I crafted that somehow I can control my life in that way. It was a good thing. When I think I have absolute control over my health and my life, I am more prone to dejection when circumstances or health do not go the way I think they should. I don’t have control over my life, though I often think I do. But a mirage is still a mirage even if you think it’s real. For those wandering in a desert, belief in a mirage is deadly.
That is why faith is essential. We don’t have control. But that’s not cause to worry. Christ promised to be for the Christian’s good, during prosperity and famine, peace and war; even to our old age, God remains the same. He is steadfast; we are not.
God is in control, no matter what the circumstance. He calls us to trust him with the same faith a child has when they take their dad’s hand and follow wherever he may lead.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
