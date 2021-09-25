Jesse and I have had a long, strenuous, and tenuous few weeks. Between work, school, house-hunting, and a slew of other stressful events, we’ve often felt we’ve spent more time apart than together.
So this week’s column is a short, but I pray, helpful reflection on Christ, who sustains us in even the busiest and most stressful of seasons and days.
The same Christ who created the sun, moon, the stars, who brought this cosmos into existence and wove each of us in the womb, who created and sustains all things, is the same Christ who beckons us to come to him with these words:
“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30.
This is the end of a prayer of thanks from Christ to God the Father, where he thanks God for hiding this wisdom from the wise of the world.
It’s one of the clearest statements of God’s sovereignty in salvation. Enlightening eyes and minds to see and comprehend, opening ears and hearts and mouths to hear and obey and proclaim the good news. All of Grace.
Meditate on that tonight. Meditate on these precious words of Christ. Meditate on God’s power and love, his wrath and his grace, revealed here in this short thanksgiving prayer.
Come to Christ, whose yoke is easy and whose burden is light, who alone can carry the cares, anxieties, and stresses the world can throw your way.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
