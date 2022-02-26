We have been walking through the book of Colossians at our church body the past few weeks and our elders have encouraged us to read the letter often, memorizing certain sections as we dwell in this book for the next several weeks.
There’s one section, near the end, that struck me as worth considering as it relates to how we interact with people. These words instruct us in the way we ought to talk with not only our friends and family, but also our public and private enemies as well.
“Walk in Wisdom toward outsiders, making the best use of the time. Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.”
To walk in Wisdom, as Scripture tells us, is to live in the fear of the Lord. “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” Writes Solomon.
If one fears the Lord, then one is much less likely to be overly concerned about what others say when what they say goes against the truth. That person won’t be swayed by appearances, which allows them to focus their time and attention to the argument made.
When I covered local politics in Hunt County a decade ago I would often witness the exact opposite of Paul’s encouragement in Colossians among the politicians. I suppose it’s true of just about any county. And one perusal through the comments section of this or any newspaper page on social media reveals a distinct lack of graciousness, which drives so many to be too quick with their words and never truly understanding either side. Each side crafts quickly constructed caricatures, easy to knock down, instead of being gracious and listening.
Note how without both ingredients, graciousness and saltiness, one does not know how to rightly answer each person.
If a Christian is gracious but not filled with salt (not the kind that raises your blood pressure), then every word is gracious so the other person will listen, but, since the Christian does not wish to offend, then they sacrifice the truth in favor of being gracious, and in turn are not truly being gracious.
On the other hand, if one is filled with saltiness but no grace, then their words may be filled with truth but hardly anyone will stand to listen as the Christian constantly berates them with the truth, thus misrepresenting the graciousness of the gospel of truth.
Without these - gracious words filled with the truth that both bites and preserves - we do not know how to answer each person. We either leave them thinking God’s okay with their sin or so berate them into hoping that, if this is the way people who adhere to the truth of the gospel, then they do not want it to be true. Either way, we do not rightly answer each person and simply try to comfort or condemn people by repeating cliches or shouting slogans.
When we don’t speak with graciousness, we tend to spout those oft used slogans past each other instead of a sitting with and listening to those with whom we disagree.
In argument theory, when one presents one side of argument and another person argues from the opposite side, the place where the two arguments meet is called the stasis. The stasis theory, developed by Greek rhetorician Hermagoras in the 3rd Century B.C., entails four questions one asks in order to find the exact point of disagreement.
Today it does not seem as if people know where the stasis is. It takes time to find the exact point of agreement or disagreement, and then to reformulate and rework an argument to better bolster it, or, God forbid in today’s political climate, that one would change their mind on an issue.
I am a conservative among the Edmund Burke tradition. But that does not mean I cannot learn from someone who is not a political conservative. Even though some of my friends may strongly disagree with me on the nature and function of government, we know exactly where we disagree. That’s not something that can be done when both sides are either ungracious or untruthful.
Be gracious while holding fast to the truth. These two are necessary if you truly desire to find the right answer to those in desperate need of the truth.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.