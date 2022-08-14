Some scattered thoughts this week.
The whole of the Christian walk consists of attuning our hearts to match our confession.
We confess Christ is Lord, by whom and for whom the entire cosmos was created.
We believe God raised Christ from the dead and is seated at the right hand of the Father.
We repent of our sins, completing the confession and belief, by trusting in him as Lord and Savior.
We confess, we believe, we repent, and Christ makes us Christians – little representations of him under heaven.
But, if you’re like me, your actions don’t always match your speech. I don’t always live up to the name, “Christian.” My desires don’t always adhere to the words of my confession that I “Love the Lord my God with all my heart, soul, mind, and strength.”
Like gold and silver fresh from the earth, I need refining. And like plants that bear fruit, I am constantly pruned. And mended. And cultivated. I’ve been thinking and writing about this topic on and off for some time now, as regular readers readily know.
More than once, I’ve mentioned my enjoyment of the Book of Common Prayer and the various liturgies in church history, and why I have been urging modern independent churches not to miss the history of the church and her practices.
Although I am a Baptist, I greatly appreciate the rich liturgical heritage of the Church. As embodied human beings, we are more than mere mind – we are humans with both the capacity for reason and emotion.
And from the Old Testament to the New, we see the role that liturgy played in the life of Israel and in the life of the Church.
I think we all have our own liturgies, whether that is waking up with coffee and reading, or any other matter of daily, routine practices we do as individuals. What I have been focusing on are the explicitly Christian practices the church does. I think we can lose that connection to history when we live in a society that emphasizes the individual over the community.
That’s one thing that distinguishes the Church from any society – whether that be individualistic or collectivist – the Church, through living in light of the Gospel, practices an embodied community because we follow Christ, God made flesh, God with us.
Christianity has its foundation in the historical truth of Christ’s life, death, resurrection, and ascension. And based on that foundation, we live a certain way of life, living in light of Christ and his Gospel. This explains why, as Luke records in the Book of Acts, Christians were originally called followers of the Way.
At C3, we emphasize corporate prayer and employ the acronym ACTS in every service. Each Sunday, whoever preaches stands and read our welcoming text and prays our prayer of Adoration, then our worship leader sings a song of adoration and prays our prayer of Confession, then sings a song of confession.
After that, he sings a song of thanksgiving, and another person comes and prays our prayer of Thanksgiving and reads the text about to be preached. Then, after our pastor preaches and we sing in response, another person comes and prays our prayer of Supplication, asking the Lord to help those sick and afflicted and to walk beside us in this life.
This weekly reminder to corporately adore God, confess sin, be thankful for life, and to ask God to continue working in and through us for his glory, helps bring us together and bind us in love to God and each other.
And with that, we help each other in the Christian walk, not simply through intellectual exercises but through mutual commitment to love and serve one another as Christ came to love and serve. That good doctrine we assent to ought to drive our devotion toward God and each other. Knowing God and His mercy toward us gives us the strength and perseverance to love and serve our local community through acts of service we call charity.
None of that is perfect here below, as anyone who has gone to church or worked in charities before. We all have our hard edges, our imperfections. But there’s silver and gold underneath the dross, and fruit growing in the plant; but the dross needs to be removed by the heat of the furnace, and plants need watering and tending in order to grow.
I think that’s why I love a line in the old Robert Robinson hymn, “Come thou fount,” so much.
“Come Thou fount of every blessing, tune my heart to sing thy grace.”
Sanctification – being made more like Christ – is a work I can’t perform on my own. I need the Lord, working and willing in me for his good pleasure. And I need faithful brothers and sisters to help along the way, so that, at the last day, I can truly say with no hesitation of pride and sin, that I do love him with all my heart, all of my soul, all of my mind, and all of my strength.
Until then, my words often are that of the father as he implored Christ to heal his son: “I believe! Help thou mine unbelief.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
