I had forgotten to grab my personal Bible during a recent prayer meeting (through Zoom), so I reached and opened one of my dad’s old Bibles and began to turn through it to the verse on my mind. I stopped when found a note scribbled by a section of Scripture.
It read something like “8/10/83. Jimmy. Paron Church.”
Paron Church was one of the three mainstays of the religious aspect of my youth. Jimmy, who dad knows as brother and I know as uncle, pastored three small churches within a 50-mile radius. Hopewell, just east of Winnsboro. GoodHope, several miles west. And Paron, which resides a few miles east of Hawkins, Texas, off Highway 80.
I was raised Primitive Baptist, a denomination with roots in the 1820s. The reason my uncle preached at three separate churches in a circuit was because of the old tradition of the “traveling preacher,” back when there weren’t enough preachers to fill the pulpits of each church every Sunday. A country pastor would make a circuit, preaching at one church one week, then another on the next Lord’s Day, until he came back around to where he started.
Growing up attending these three old churches every Sunday, each filled with mostly the same people (thanks to the automobile), embedded in me something that has been brought to the forefront during this pandemic.
All three of those churches were adjacent to cemeteries named after them: Hopewell Cemetery, GoodHope Cemetery, Paron Cemetery.
Lest I forgot death was inevitable in my youthful naiveté, row after row of gravestones – filled with names I knew and names I didn’t – welcomed me every time I gazed out the window from one of the small red brick or white paneled sanctuaries we worshiped in. While we kids played football and tag, hide-and-seek, and red rover, after church each Sunday, the cemeteries were always in view, reminding us our days on earth would have an end.
When we move our cemeteries from view, death seems removed as well. The thought of our own mortality is pushed off – something to worry about when we get older; and lost loved ones are relegated to selected memories – some slowly forgotten. Not so when we pass their gravesites on our way to worship.
I can visit the grave of my grandmother any time in Winnsboro. The woman who once graced the front pews of Hopewell, diligently taking notes, letting us children rest at her side while she patiently sat by her sister-in-law, listening to her own son preach most Sundays, now rests six feet underground, 50 yards away from the place she sat and worshipped for 30-plus years.
After she died, we didn’t have to go on a “special trip” to go see grandma’s grave; we saw it every Sunday as we drove to church. I stood over it most Sundays as dad tended to grandma’s and granddad’s graves. Pulling up weeds that grew up between the white rock that covers the ground, dad would share stories of granddad as I walked around, picking up the stray stones that had escaped their concrete confines.
Our churches were small, comprised mainly of three families: the Hamricks, the Haygoods and the Harrells, among a smattering of other letters in the alphabet. And we were a congregational singing body. So when we lost one of our members in death, that distinct voice was lost as well. Each week we met to sing and hear my uncle preach, we were reminded, by the removal of their voice and the empty place in the pew, that a dear brother or sister in Christ had gone home to be with the Lord.
These cemeteries served as testaments to the finality of death on earth, and inculcated my young mind and heart with the seriousness of this life lived between the womb and the tomb. Death was inevitable and inescapable, so I should value the time spent with friends and family. Death still stung and I still mourned the loss of friends and family, but understanding the nature of mortality helped my heart to grieve rightly, remembering to cherish life more than if death was on the periphery – something forgotten until it came close.
I often wondered why we kept meeting at three separate churches growing up. Why, if Hopewell was the closest for most, and all had transportation, would people still insist on attending all three?
I think I know a little more now. I had looked forward to helping dad out when he looked after grandma’s and grandad’s gravesites. Each visit seemed to jog loose new memories of them in dad’s mind, and I relished each tale of dad’s youth.
If I am not mistaken, those who insisted we still meet at all three, each had family buried at Paron and GoodHope Cemeteries.
Perhaps that was why. Perhaps they would walk those cemeteries – as dad and I did – looking at names we knew, recalling specific memories of them, thanking God for their faithful witness.
Cemeteries were a part of “God’s house” for me – a weekly reminder that the God who gave me life, would one day take it from this earth. I was reminded, and now am reminded daily during these current times, that every day, every breath, every heartbeat, is a gift. My life is the Lord’s. And so is its end.
Romans 14:8
“If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
