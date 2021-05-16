Bill and Melinda Gates recently announced they would be divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
Now, the divorce between two billionaires isn’t normally the thing I write about in this column. There is, however, a line from their statement I think worth considering.
“We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” their statement read.
Australian Pastor Stephen McAlpine has already written a stellar piece called, “We need to Grow Old Together,” where he reflects on that statement as it relates to marriage. Growing old together is a part of marriage. Sadly, it seems the culture’s obsession with youth has infected the institution of marriage as well. If one is in love with beauty and youth, then when one’s partner no longer exhibits those two chief virtues of the culture, divorce is imminent.
McAlpine reflected well on that statement and showed how Christians can model the beautiful picture of a marriage founded on more than feelings and good looks. However, I would like to reflect on that statement as it relates to the church.
In our society it seems church is often treated similarly to how one treats shopping for clothes at the mall: they purchase jeans here, shorts there, tops from somewhere else. I often hear of people who attend a Bible study at one church, go to Sunday service at another, and listen to online sermons and studies from somewhere else. They’ll attend one church for a while, then go another after the novelty has worn off. To use another analogy, church becomes a buffet line where someone picks and chooses what they like from here and there.
Do you see the inherent problem?
Church is not about us, it’s about God. Worship is not about our likes and tastes; it is about the institution God created for him to be worshipped by his people. Sunday morning worship is not about us in our quest to find just the right place where we like the style of music, the length of sermon, and the personality of the pastor. Sunday morning service where God is worshipped in song and sermon, where the sacraments of the Lord’s Supper and Baptism are administered, and where the church gathers and is equipped to be ambassadors of the good news of God reconciling us to himself through the life, death, resurrection, and ascension of Christ.
Don’t let the consumerism of the day infect how you think about the church. Local churches are not where one goes, picking various things from different churches in the area like shopping centers. It is a community of brothers and sisters who covenant together under the banner of Christ. And covenants last.
At Commerce Community Church (C3), I’ve excitedly watched newborns as they grew and matured into children and adults. And I’ve seen mature members lose their once vigorous strength as they aged. My own body as well. Not as fast. Not as thin. Not as strong. I’ve witnessed the joyful, sobering reminders that the church is not a place, but a people.
That truism about the church can get tiring, especially after being reminded of it often. But it doesn’t make it any less true. Or impactful, when one considers it.
As with my wife, I want to grow old with C3. I’ve passed up opportunities to study or work at other, bigger places, more vibrant communities than the city of Commerce. But none of them have the church where God planted me more than a decade ago. None of them have the elders I have over me, or the deacons beside me, or the members I serve.
I know we are to be willing to move where the Lord moves us – and I am. But we’re also called to bloom where planted, to love and serve our local body where God placed us. I am grateful the Lord instituted the local church where Christians are to live and be in unity with one another. Imperfect as we are. There is no brighter place where the good news of Christ’s salvation for sinners shines than in the local church, living, serving, worshipping, and breaking bread together.
Now, there are valid reasons for leaving a particular church. If the pastors are not shepherding as they ought to be – if there is abuse or neglect; or if they are teaching heresy that doesn’t accord with sound doctrine. Those are legitimate. There are legitimate reasons for leaving a particular church; there is no legitimate reason for leaving the church.
In the same way that I can’t imagine life without my wife, I can’t imagine it without the brothers and sisters I found in my local church. If you are a Christian and do not have that local church to call home, please do so. God created us as communal creatures, not Facebook warriors. Find a local church. Get plugged in. And experience life as a Christian as God intended one to live.
“The end of all things is at hand; therefore be self-controlled and sober-minded for the sake of your prayers. Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins. Show hospitality to one another without grumbling. As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace: whoever speaks, as one who speaks oracles of God; whoever serves, as one who serves by the strength that God supplies – in order that in everything God may be glorified through Jesus Christ. To him belong glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen.” 1 Peter 4:7-11
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
