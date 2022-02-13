There is a quote from the late Polish-American Poet and Philosopher Czeslaw Milosz that’s stuck with me the past couple years:
“People always live within a certain order and are unable to visualize a time when that order might cease to exist.”
Taken from the larger context of the devastating loss of life in China and Europe in the 20th Century, as compared with Thucydides in his account of the Peloponnesian War, this quote reminds me that hope is not only essential for a society, but also for individual human beings.
We need hope in order to live.
Compare the average lifespan between those who live under stable governments and those who live under constant changes of regime. Who makes time to hope for the future when they’re living for their next meal or worried about an IED or drone strike? Who plans for college, for marriage, for buying a home or car?
When all around is in flux, and there is no stability to even plan for the future, one can easily see why so many live in such dread and find comfort in what amounts to truncated views of either Stoicism or Epicureanism – to either shut ones emotions out or live in such a way as the Israelites did when they worshipped the golden calf in the wilderness: “they ate and drank, and rose up to play.”
There are exceptions, but generally, exceptions prove the rule. Without hope, humanity cannot flourish.
This is why I believe Paul wrote what he did in Colossians chapter 1.
“We always thank God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, when we pray for you,” Paul wrote. “since we heard of your faith in Christ Jesus and of the love that you have for all the saints, because of the hope laid up for you in Heaven.”
Although the church in Colossae did not seem to be facing intense persecution at that time, Paul himself had faced plenty, and his words to this young church line up with the way he lived his life.
Notice Paul’s praise for this church, for their faith in Christ Jesus and the love they had for the saints. Now notice the ground of their faith in Christ and love for all the saints. Hope. And not hope in itself, but their hope laid up for them in Heaven, where Christ himself said no moth nor rust nor thief could steal or corrupt their inheritance.
Paul, in his wonderful way with words, compared that hope laid up in Heaven with a hope that doesn’t last. He told the church in Corinth that “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.”
Thankfully, Paul didn’t end there. He reminded the church that Christ indeed rose bodily from the dead, a core doctrine of Christianity.
(As a side note, for those wanting a deeper dive into the historicity of the resurrection of Christ, historian and theologian N.T. Wright’s book, “The Resurrection of the Son of God” is a must read.)
I believe that is why the early church is such a great example to us for a people not only enduring suffering and persecution but enduring it with joy. What king on earth could take away their hope laid up for them in Heaven, placed there by Christ himself?
His kingdom is not of this world; therefore, the hope it gives is out of reach for those who are hungry for power and more than ready to control a people through fear and subjugation.
I may form this paragraph into a future column, but the fear I see in my fellow Christians (and often in my own heart) as it relates to the intense and vitriolic nature of political debate betrays a fear of man where there should be a fear of God.
I find it troubling that so much of my news feed is filled with doom and gloom, as if their hope is waning alongside the economy. And loss of hope often leads to anger, which can, if allowed to simmer, leads to bitterness and hatred and of treating others more as opponents to be defeated and less as humans to be understood and reasoned with.
Recent events in my life have served as a reminder that, while I live in a nation and work at a job that allow for me to make plans about car loans and house improvements, I am not guaranteed tomorrow. This fact reminds me not to place my hope in things that fade. Cars, houses, bodies grow old, get dilapidated, and break down. The Kingdom of God contains the only glory that will never fade.
As a stable nation and job security serve as bedrock for secular hope, in a much more important way, the unchangeable nature of God – who he is – and what he has done for us in the person and work of his only begotten Son, serves as the absolute bedrock of our hope in this life and the next.
I consider that is why the Christian can hope against hope and find joy in the midst of hardships and heartaches. Our hope is in Heaven – safe and secure – where Christ is, seated on his throne. Because of this hope, we have faith in Christ and are free to love and serve with joy in our hearts and praise on our lips.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
