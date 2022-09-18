(Columnist's Note: Bettina Zvanut sent me another interesting piece of local history. I remember reading about General Claire Lee Chennault and his heroism during WWII.
It’s good for us to remember history, not only to learn facts, but also to learn about the men and women whose lives and actions have helped shape the world as it is today.
As the late Polish Philosopher Leszek Kolakowski said, “We learn history not in order to know how to behave or how to succeed, but to know who we are.”)
Story of Respect and Veneration
In late June, I was visited by a gentleman named Li Tian who asked to see what information the Commerce Public Library had on General Claire Lee Chennault.
I took him to the History Room and reached for the files we had on General Chennault.
He told me that his father had spoken to him about Chennault and had described how the Japanese bombing of the Chinese troops had felt.
The Chinese government in 1938 had a small air force, but the Japanese damaged it over the next two years. The massacre of their civilians and soldiers was appalling. General Chennault had realized their predicament and entered China with pilots and P40 fighter planes to save their lives.
Mr. Tian then said that he had brought flowers in memory of Chennault to Commerce to put beside the historical markers on Monroe Street, but the markers were on private land and too close to the road. He asked me if there was a statue of the general in Commerce where he could leave his flowers. I told him that there was no other appropriate place to leave the flowers. Then Mr. Tian decided to have a statue made for the city of Commerce.
This conversation led to meetings with the former mayor, the present mayor, and the Economic Development Director, and two interpreters.
After the planning meetings, Mr. Tian decided to begin collecting money from individuals in China who felt that General Chennault should be respected and venerated in his birthplace, Commerce, Texas.
Mr. Tian traveled to the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum in Monroe, Louisiana where the general’s granddaughter is the CEO. Her museum is backed by the Chennault Foundation, which oversees the museum and provides programming to area veterans by collecting oral histories and providing workshops for individuals with PTSD.
Nell Calloway Chennault agreed to help Mr. Tian purchase a life-sized statue for the City of Commerce.
The donations for the statue are being held by the Chennault Foundation until enough money has been raised. The price of the statue and delivery is about $15,000. Happily, Commerce has already received money that will be used to create a park in downtown Commerce. There is room for a veteran’s memorial with a statue whose base can be provided by a business in Commerce called Gramacini Stone Group located in the Commerce Industrial Park.
If you are a fan of Claire Chennault and want to donate, checks should be payable to the Claire L. Chennault Foundation. The address is: 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, Louisiana 71203. Please put “General Chennault Statue” in the memo line.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmawil.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.