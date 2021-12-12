I received another email from Bettina Zvanut recently about two Commerce sisters who had apparently married some wealthy men in Dallas.
That two Commerce women would marry into high society and pal around with the likes of Gary Cooper is interesting.
What’s more interesting, however, is their lives in entirety. They both seemed to be very generous women, donating to a variety of charities and causes.
Also, if you are in the Commerce area Saturday the 11th, make sure to watch as Toyland comes to Commerce. Lord-willing, I’ll be there representing both C3 and the Commerce Public Library. Come join us at 3 p.m. on the square.
I hope you enjoy this short biography of these two fascinating Commerce women.
The Long Family from Bettina Zvanut
A month back, I found six mimeographed pages (in the back of an unrelated folder) about two daughters from a family in Commerce.
The author is Nancy Smith, but it isn’t an article from a newspaper. Perhaps a magazine article. The spread of pictures is striking. This is a history mystery, and I received research help from Martey Massey to complete this story.
Mack Blake Long was born in Commerce in 1881 and married Clyde Thompson. In 1910 they lived on Sycamore St. and then moved to Bois d’Arc while Mack worked as a canoe salesman and later as a wholesale grocery salesman.
Clyde and Mack had three children: Virginia, Josephine, and Mack Jr.
Mack died in 1933.
By 1940, Clyde was in Dallas with Virginia and Mack Jr.; yet, the most interesting fact is that younger sister Josephine had married a very rich investor named Royal C. (Pug) Miller in 1935.
Josephine had attended East Texas Teachers College and the Kidd Key Conservatory of Music in Sherman.
Somehow she met Royal, an investor and hotel developer. He was the grandson of the Dallas pioneer W. A. Miller, whose cabin later became the first school in Dallas.
Because Pug had invested in land in Hollywood and in Southern California, the family socialized with Barbara Stanwyck, Maurice Chevalier, Renato Mazza, Gary Cooper, Phil Harris, Alice Fay, and Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.
Meanwhile Virginia, the older sister, married Clint Murchison in 1943.
Clint was an oilman with a ranch in Mexico and the Del Mar Race Track in California. He also bought a hotel in Mexico.
The Murchisons were friends to Sid Richardson and J. Edgar Hoover. Virginia was also chummy with Ebby Halliday.
Josephine became quite a philanthropist in Dallas. She donated to the Dallas Theater Center, the Dallas County Heritage Society, the Dallas Civic Opera, and the Dallas Symphony according to the Dallas Morning News 2003.
In later life, Josephine could not continue painting because of macular degeneration. She donated one million dollars to U. T. Southwestern Medical Center to research this disease.
I have no idea how these Commerce women were able to marry two of the richest men in Dallas, but they must have had that Commerce elegance and charm!
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
