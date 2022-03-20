A few weeks ago one of my friends, Don Coppinger, asked if I would give a short speech at a veterans memorial service for his brother, Edwin Coppinger, who died in the early days of the Korean War.
I told Don there’s a reason why I call myself a writer and not a public speaker, but I would make an exception in this case because he asked.
–––––
Born March 22, 1922, in Greenville, Tx, to Thomas and Eula Coppinger, Thomas Edwin Coppinger was one of 10 children the elder Thomas had with his first wife. After Eula died in 1933, Thomas married his second wife, Lois, in 1938, with whom he would have four more children, including my friend Don.
Known as Eddie to his friends and Edwin to most everyone else, Edwin took after his father in that he loved telling stories and making people laugh. From accounts of friends and family Don spoke with about his older brother, Edwin never knew a stranger.
Don sent me several letters Edwin wrote to the family between 1945 and 1950, and dad and I pored over them, deciphering the faded cursive and got to know the man whose legacy Don looks up to so much. In these letters I met the man whom Don said friends and family described as “vivacious,” a man with good looks, a great personality; a big talker and an even bigger laugher. Everyone was his friend.
Although Edwin could entertain a crowd and made friends easily, when he considered a person his friend, he did not use the word shallowly. Several times in his letters he mentioned wanting to keep in touch with friends he met as a Marine serving in WWII, and getting addresses of those who had moved, and scheduling to stay with friends on his way to and from his various duty stations.
Edwin joked and laughed in his letters, often writing “ha!” in parentheses after making a quippy statement about how those he served with liked serving with Texans because they were loyal and could lead better than most.
Edwin had a sharp mind – the wit in his letters proved it. His letters also proved his mind was deep, reflective, and sonorous as he considered the brutality of war and the ruthlessness of it and what it could do to the human spirit.
Writing on July 11, 1950 about being deployed, after giving his love to his family, he told them he wanted to “drop a few lines while I have the chance” because he would be shipping out soon from Washington to Korea. He was glad, he wrote, because he didn’t like having to “wait day after day, not knowing for sure whether you’re going or not.”
However, he said he didn’t mind the not knowing – at least not like those who had not seen combat action. The days just before being shipped out were hectic, filled with confusion. Fellow servicemembers writing goodbye letters, trying to sell and get rid of possessions bought at the previous duty station. Edwin, having seen extended combat as a Marine during WWII, knew what to expect amidst the confusion, and was prepared to push everything else aside and not worry about accumulating possessions while at interim duty stations.
“After you’ve been through enough war, you don’t seem to care anymore,” he wrote, adding he learned not to have to worry about those things in order to keep focused. “When you’re up on that firing line, you can’t have anything on your mind but the enemy.”
While in Korea, Edwin experienced firsthand the ruthlessness of the enemy. In a letter dated 8/4/1950, he wrote his family that ““This ‘Korean’ situation looks pretty bad at the present,” he wrote. Describing one instance of North Korean soldiers doing nothing but running headlong at their front lines all night without thought for their own lives, and of having to collect thousands of dead come daylight, Edwin wrote, “they care nothing of a human life.”
Edwin ended this second to last letter home with a plea for prayer.
“When you go to church the next time, wish you would have them pray for me and all the other swell kids away from home over here,” he wrote. “Because goodness knows I am sure we will need all the help with such a ruthless enemy. Be sweet all of you and do answer soon.
“Love to all,
Edwin.”
Edwin ended most of his letters, including the final one he ever wrote, with those three words, “Love to all.”
Reading his letters ,and sitting down to listen to Don tell stories about him, how he lived and what he loved, I believe those three words summed Edwin up well. He did not fight out of hatred, but because he loved home. He loved his friends, his family, he loved being home in Texas.
He wrote of his longing to come home and settle down after the war. Sadly, he was unable to. However, because of his sacrifice, we today are able to enjoy these precious freedoms he fought so valiantly to protect.
Lord-willing, we will be honoring Edwin’s life and sacrifice next Saturday, March 26, 2022, with a Veterans Memorial Ceremony at Wieland Cemetery in Hunt County, beginning at 2pm. The Hunt County Honor Guard will present arms, the National Anthem will be sung, and two of our Texas house and senate representatives, Bryan Slaton and Bob Hall will speak, as well as myself. I plan to say a few words about Edwin’s life and what I think the proper way to honor such a life and sacrifice is. All are invited.
I do not feel up to the task, but I pray God grants me the right words to speak to honor such a life.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
