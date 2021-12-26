The Hamrick family is out of town and state this weekend and, being the primary driver for our road trip to Disney World, I couldn’t find the time to sit and think and write a new column for this week. (Although, I may have to write about the road trip sometime, Lord-willing.)
Here is one I wrote during Christmas 2019 – a reflection on walking, caroling, and meeting a nice woman to stop and chat with as we waited for Jess to catch her breath.
I pray everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Be safe.
————
One of my favorite things to do is walk.
Days when I decide to walk – whether to Mugs on the Square or to the house of a friend or a family member, or simply for the enjoyment of moving my legs instead of sitting in a seat – time seems to slow, allowing me also to take in the various sights and sounds as I meander through the sidewalks and streets, watching cars stopping and starting – and sometimes honking: busy people busily on their way.
When I walk, I’m able to mentally stop, listen, and think. I notice things I wouldn’t when I’m in a car speeding by.
But a few weeks ago, I had a medical procedure that had me fairly immobile for several days. I could no longer take my daily walks. And it seemed I couldn’t think as well as I used to. I don’t like sitting or lying in bed or on the couch all day. I like to move and I like to think as I move.
However, I did realize something about myself while recuperating, and it didn’t hit until I was able to walk more again: I take things for granted too easily and too often.
I was taught it when Jesse and I went Christmas Caroling with my church last week.
After two weeks of resting and recuperating from the medical procedure, I was ecstatic. Christmas Caroling is one of my favorite things to do with C3. We start by walking the halls of Oak Manor Nursing Home, and follow it with a few stops here and there to various houses in the city.
My legs were limber, ready to move. With Jesse by my side and arms interlocked, we joined our fellow carolers inside. We huddled at the entrance to the nursing home and our pastor, David Ferguson, led us as we started to walk and sing, beginning with “Hark! The herald Angels sing, glory to the newborn King!”
Marching through the halls, we sang and waved and smiled, wishing “Merry Christmas” to those we passed. Excited, I began to walk faster and sing louder, and soon, we passed David and were leading the caroling flock.
I was walking and singing and waving and merry. Two weeks of being stationery reminded me of the happiness walking can bring. I was now able to walk unhindered by physical limitation. Nothing was holding me back.
A tug on my arm, however, did.
We neared round two of our walk through the nursing home. And when you’re walking and singing in a big group, things tend to heat up.
Jesse still had on her overcoat and so did I. My lungs, healthy, could take the heat. Jesse’s couldn’t. In my joy to walk unhindered I had forgotten my wife. She was out of breath and needed a rest. So, as we rounded the corner, Jesse and I pulled to the side, stopped, and let the rest pass us by. Our acapella group continued on, filling the halls with carols of cheer, which grew more and more faint the further they went.
I was sad. I wanted to continue to lead the group in songs of my King; but my wife needed rest and needed me at her side.
That’s when we saw a lady we had passed on our first walk around the nursing home. She still sat outside her room in her wheelchair, leaning on her armrest to hear the carols as long as she could. She was beaming.
We walked to her room and introduced our names. She told us her name was Helen Cole. She had just turned 94 a few days prior – December 10, I believe. She asked for a hug from Jesse and I, and with a smile such as hers, there was no way we could deny.
So instead of catching up to the rest, Jesse and I stayed and talked with Helen Cole. I’m glad we did. She became a Christian at an early age and has been one for more than 80 years. “God has been good to me ever since,” she said.
She invited us into her room while we waited. It was nice and tidy, lovingly kept. Christmas cards adorned her tv and night stands, and a calendar, her wall. And while we waited and chatted, she told me something I don’t think I’ll ever forget. She said when you reach her age, even the simplest act of receiving a smile from another, or the tender touch of a hug, can make your entire day.
The voices grew louder – that was our cue. We said our goodbyes, which included another hug, and she thanked us for coming. We rejoined our merry band and returned to our vehicles, moving on to our next stops.
Helen’s words reminded me, though I returned to my normal mobility, my wife did not: nor will she ever be. Instead of focusing on myself the few times Jesse is up for a longer walk, I should cherish this. I get to walk outside nearly every day. I don’t always get to walk with my wife. That’s something I needed to learn, and it’s something I did.
So, thank you, Helen, for teaching me this. And, if you’re reading this, I pray you had a Merry Christmas.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.