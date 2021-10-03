I originally wrote this a couple years ago, but I return to it this weekend because one of my heroes, the Anglican Theologian J.I. Packer, died earlier this year.
His life and works have often helped me appreciate how much can be done when we remain faithful with what the Lord has given us.
I believe God called me in some sense to be a writer. I believe he has gifted me with the natural talent and the temperament that must come with being both satisfied in what I have written, yet always striving to be better, never settling for passable when it comes to the craft.
Thankfully, God not only has given me the means to put down my thoughts and prayers onto notebooks, word documents, as well as anything, everything in-between, he has also gifted me with multiple platforms with which to place my articles, essays, reflections, and occasional works of fiction.
However, he has also given me something else, which stands in direct contradiction to the gift of writing: bouts of vertigo.
I’ve had these bouts of vertigo since high school. Thankfully it happens only a few times a year – usually once a quarter but sometimes more. When they come, like one did recently, I can’t do much other than stand or sit straight and concentrate on not being dizzy.
Like a man on a wire, I must stay perfectly still, keeping my head straight, not bending, not swerving, and never looking down for too long lest I become dizzy and therefore nauseous.
No writing can be done during this time.
I must turn to thank my darling wife, Jesse, who helps me whenever these bouts arise.
I am reminded of one of my heroes in the faith, J.I. Packer. He was a prolific writer, having written nearly 200 books in his lifetime; and being one, required working eyes to make his living. Recently, he was declared legally blind. It was during this time, when his writing was being arrested by his failing eyes, that he penned the book, “Weakness is the Way.”
I pray the comparison is not egotistical – I have written a hundred thousand published words, give or take; he, a million or so, if not more.
In the book, Packer reflects on the verse that seems to have comforted him the most while his eyesight, and body, continue to fail.
Paul was in much the predicament Packer found himself in. Most biblical commentators agree that Paul’s “thorn in the flesh” was his poor eyesight, referencing Galatians 4:15. Paul prayed three times, or three seasons, of prayers that God would remove this thorn. And when God replied in the negative, Paul realized there was a purpose to his weakness: “when I am weak, then I am strong” 2 Corinthians 5:10.
Returning to the call of writing, I was forced to reflect on this after the dizziness ceased: what if it gets worse? What if, instead of a handful of times per year, it becomes a few times a month? A week? How would I respond if God, in his infinite wisdom, took this gift away for good?
This vertigo is a reminder that God does not need me to spread the message of the gospel. He has called me, I believe, to glorify him through the written word. I am not called to be indispensable to the kingdom of God, I am called to be faithful to it (1 Corinthians 4:2).
There is another subject I would like to touch on for a moment in this piece and hopefully flesh out in subsequent writings. It is the theme of Christian excellence; considering that we are to do all things to the glory of God, we should perform them to the best of our ability. This is why I constantly purchase books, textbooks, and memoirs on the writing craft.
The conundrum I face is, knowing I am supposed to give God my best, what happens when my best is impeded by my weakness? I can’t form connective sentences that flow from paragraph to paragraph into a complete, cohesive piece while I am in the midst of this weakness; all I can do is pray it soon passes. Any writing attempted during that time is disjointed, uneven.
Can I glorify God with “bad” writing – at least bad when compared with the writing I do when I am not dizzy? I believe it can; but if I am honest, that is still a struggle.
If the day ever comes when this gift I love so much is ever taken, I pray I would say, along with Job, “The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” But I don’t know, it hasn’t come to that, yet.
But if it does come, I pray to be like Job, I pray to be like Packer, I pray to be like Paul, who joyfully accepted and boasted in God’s declaration that “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect through weakness.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
