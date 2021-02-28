Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.