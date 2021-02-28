Looking through my columns over the previous two years, I’ve noticed a few different themes I tend to circle around in my thoughts and words.
One of the main ones is busyness. We seem to always be busy.
It has become synonymous with success. Successful people are busy people. The busier one is, the more productive. The busier, the harder worker. The busier, as the saying goes, the better.
It dawned on my why this topic is, and has for a long time, been on my mind. Recently, I returned to college in order to, Lord-willing, finally finish up my degree this fall. Before and after class, students talk about their busy lives. Class, extracurricular activities on campus, work to pay for food, books, and tuition and fees – a student’s life is busy. It was busy when I first transferred to TAMU-C from Tyler Junior College in 2009, and has only gotten busier since.
Much of this busyness is encouraged in the form of clubs, fraternities and sororities, and other organizations one can join. Each promises the student that entry into it will help one get ahead after the classroom days are over.
It seems students are often encouraged to build networks instead of friendships, to add bullet points to their résumés than taking a class for the simply pleasure of learning something new.
Now, this is not a blind jab at college. I am glad to return to the classroom. And my teachers have all done an admirable job of fostering a love of reading closely and learning well. I write this because it is prevalent in society – both in the classroom and the workplace.
However, to return to the beginning, I was wondering why this has been on my mind much of late. Then I remembered. When I was a wide-eyed and sleep deprived young collegiate in ‘09, and not yet a member of Commerce Community Church, one of the elders, David Ferguson, handed me a printed copy of an essay he said would help me get through college: “Human Flourishing: Toward a Theology of Work and Rest,” by Danielle Sallade.
I read it again recently, and her advice is still relevant more than a decade later. God created us both to work and rest. But in our modern age of being always online, the line between work and rest is becoming blurred beyond recognition. The internet is both a blessing and a curse. The ability to work from home means one does not have to brave harsh weather, but it also means many workers are expected to answer emails after they clock out for the day, or burn the midnight oil from their living room.
Evening and weekends are no longer times to unwind from the workplace or classroom, but times to check emails, complete assignments, clock in for a night shift, or finish up work proposals.
In her essay, Sallade shows how college students are taking more classes, working more outside college to help pay for the ever increasing cost of tuition, and sleeping much, much less than ever before. This is having a negative effect on students’ physical and mental well-being. Documented increases of trips to the infirmary and counselor’s office is a troubling trend.
Sallade concludes that we have lost our ability to rest. It has only served to hurt human flourishing. Christians, she writes, are not immune. Christian students are just as busy and just as stressed as their counterparts.
“What are we to do?” She asks. Is it all doom and gloom, a rate race in the college and corporate worlds, working ourselves to death to get ahead? Not so. Returning to a biblical model of work and rest and success will help us resist the desire to always work and never rest.
Work hard. Work smart. But learn to rest. And be content. Sacrificing home life for corporate life honors no one but yourself. Remember that.
Remember also Psalm 127:1-2:
“Unless the LORD builds the house,
Its builders labor in vain.
Unless the LORD watches over the city,
The watchmen stand guard in vain.
In vain you rise up early and stay up late,
Toiling for food to eat –
For He grants sleep to those He loves.”
Learn to lay your head in bed at night instead of burying it in your work.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
