I wrote this December last year but remembered it last week when writing the column last week.
God’s Providence is a truth I love to consider. It is one of the most reassuring, comforting truths found in Scripture given that shows God’s care over us. We experience it every day, often in ways we cannot explain. God guides, guards, and directs us as we move through life, oblivious to the myriad small things throughout each day.
One thing I have been reflecting on lately is the importance of being “present” throughout the day. In our society – as with any other – there is a tendency to put oneself on autopilot. We wake at the same time, drive the same route, work the same job, watch the same shows, and eat the same meals at our restaurants so often that one day seems to blur into the next. It is easy to go through life like that. But I think it’s good to stop and consider these small, everyday moments, and appreciate how they tie into God’s providence over our lives.
Taking the time to consider the fact that one has a job, food, shelter, clothing, among other things, helps one better appreciate all the things that add up to living life on earth. And, hopefully, leads to giving God thanks for how he provides, even when we feel like we don’t have enough.
Here is a mostly unedited version of what I wrote in my car on my phone as soon as I got home late one December night:
Earlier this week a friend relates a narrow brush with death on the road. A random barrel careened through the air. Swerving cars. Screeching tires. Thankfully, avoided damage. Reminds me to drive safe. Keep my eyes on the road.
Today, mom gets in a wreck coming home from Tyler. Call and talk with her on lunch, now taken at evening because I’m working the night shift. Thankfully, she’s okay. Shaken, but fine. She reminds me: drive careful; come home safe.
Call my wife at 11p.m. Off work. Driving home. She, like Mom and my friend before, reminds me: drive careful; come home safe.
Still transitioning to working nights. Drives home need more caffeine. Usually speed home before sleep takes hold, especially when on the final stretch of back to back Farm-to-Market roads.
Want to drive faster to get home before the bell tolls midnight. Like Cinderella, I suppose. Tonight, though, Brandon’s, Mom’s, and my wife’s words remind me to drive careful, keep my eyes on the road, come home safe.
Turn on high beams. Slow down. About 5mph slower than normal. At the turn ahead, five deer flank the road on both sides. Four stand still. One doesn’t. Deer in headlights. Fits the stereotypes. It panics and rushes across the road. Brake.
Any faster, would have hit it. Didn’t. Had three reminders to drive carefully, and come home safe.
I see meaning. Providence. God’s mighty hand at work. Without these small reminders throughout the day, I would have called my wife from the side of the road. Or, someone else would have called her in the middle of the night, relating news I never want her to hear. But that didn’t happen. I slowed down, despite my desire to get home as fast as I could. I had those three reminders. Praise God, I did.
This to say: drive careful; come home safe.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
