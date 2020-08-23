Two ancient Greek philosophers spent a great deal of their lives debating the difference between “being” and “becoming.”
Parmenides declared, “Whatever is, is.” A strange statement, but pretty profound when you consider its implications. We can’t think in any other way than these “to be” statements. I am, she is, we are.
Hamlet would agree with Parmenides. “To be, or not to be,” he asks. To exist, or not to exist. To live, or to die.
Heraclitus, on the other hand, pushed back. He would agree with the statement, “Whatever is, is changing.” He thought the reality underpinning the cosmos was change. Fire, he believed, was the most basic element because it was consuming, always changing, always moving.
Famous for the statement, “you cannot step into the same river twice,” Heraclitus meant that water wouldn’t be the same as when you first stepped in. That original water has already rushed past. The riverbed has eroded ever so slightly. And even in that short moment, you have changed as well. You are older than when you first stepped in. You are more confident when you first stepped in, for you have made a decision and carried it to completion. What’s done is done and there’s no going back. The world is changing, you are changing, and I am changing. Change is the essential truth of the cosmos.
Although these two philosophers disagreed, there is reality in each of their statements. They aren’t mutually exclusive. Whatever is, is. I am a man. That can’t change. But, whatever is, is also changing. I am growing older, my body is changing.
Much of the Christian walk is similar to the tension these two philosophers felt: the apparent dichotomy of becoming who you already are. We are Christians, so we act like it (Colossians 3:1-17). Yet we are in a process of changing because God will complete the work he started in us, so we are called to work out our own salvation in fear and trembling (Phil 1:6; 2:12-13). In a real sense, because we are identified with Christ in his death, and are being made more like him every day, we both are and becoming what we love (1 John 3:1-3).
An example:
I can never be more justified in God’s sight than I am right now. Justification, God’s act of declaring a person righteous, happens through faith in Christ and his atoning sacrifice on the cross. When we place our faith in Christ, God declares us righteous on behalf of Christ. Therefore, I cannot become “more” justified.
I am a Christian. I am saved. Justification is a one-time act.
However, I am being sanctified. God counts me righteous on the basis of Christ, but then calls me to become more like him every day. This process of refining and growing, performing good works in faith, we call sanctification.
This tension is what I feel every day, and it is something Paul homed in on in Colossians chapter 3. If you have the time, read verses 1-17. Look for the tension.
“If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is,” ; “Set your minds on things that are above,” ; “For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.” (emphasis mine).
You can go through the rest of the chapter and spot the tension between who we are in Christ and what we are becoming now that we are Christians. I am what I love. I am becoming what I love. Both statements are true.
Paul tells the church that if Christ has saved them, then they are to set the whole of their being on him. Why would Paul tell people who have already been saved, called by God, and justified by faith in Christ, to “put to death therefore what is earthly in you” if they “have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.”?
We live in the dichotomy of Christian life, justified yet continually being sanctified. And we’ll deal with that tension all our days until, as John writes, “Beloved, we are God’s children now, and what we will be has not yet appeared; but we know that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he is.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
