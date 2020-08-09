I take regular walks because they help me to think and keep me in shape. At least, in shape enough to (mostly) eat what I want.
I enjoy the exercise, and I’m able to listen to various books, podcasts, sermons, Scripture, and sometimes the transient sounds of the birds chirping, cars driving, and wind rustling, that fill my ears as I take each step along the sidewalks and roads of Commerce.
Last weekend, however, was a little bit different. My wife, Jesse, and I decided to take an impromptu three-day weekend getaway to visit my parents in Winnsboro.
I woke that Friday morning and was able to walk down their familiar county road with nary a house or building in sight.
I started with a book in my ear but soon turned it off after I was made to pause and reflect on something the author said. He was speaking about how beauty is an apologetic – that it points to God in his word and works – and I couldn’t help but be enamored at the world around me.
Green fields with brushes of red and yellow wildflowers were to my left and right. Above, a canopy of trees covered the road. And the mooing of cows greeted me as I walked by.
I realized I was experiencing the beauty the author wrote about.
It caused me to consider two things: First, the notion of beauty is itself something that speaks to something greater. Second, we as humans have the ability to create beauty as well.
First, though I use words to describe my experience as I walked, the notion of beauty is one of those transcendent realities that escapes words necessary to completely describe or define what it really is.
We have the capacity to see and feel it, and to experience and enjoy it, but we lack the ability to fully define beauty with our words or grasp it in our minds.
I experience beauty in God’s creation under heaven: sunrises and sunsets, rainbows after a storm, gentle fields with grazing cattle, stargazing in the country, and a breeze on a hot summer day.
Beauty, in that sense, can be defined. It does use shapes, colors and forms – but it’s more than the sum of its parts. It not only pleases the eyes or the ears or the nose or the hands: beauty evokes more. Using our senses – sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch – beauty draws something from within us that is more than the material thing itself.
See the sun. The 94 million-mile-away ball of gas. The earth is just far away enough from it that it doesn’t melt us with its heat, and just close enough to it that we don’t freeze to death. It fulfills two practical purposes amiably: it gives light and heat to those on earth. Without it, we’re frozen and blind, drifting lifelessly through the cosmos.
But have you ever sat on a California beach at sunset and watched as this ball of gas highlights stray clouds with its scarlet rays, painting the sea and the sky in ruby and wine? The beauty of the sunset on the beach serves no practical purpose. But one can’t help but be enamored by its beauty.
Or the Northern Lights. My wife was raised in northern Michigan. She remembers longingly gazing up at the lights in the northern night sky. One night as a child, she stood outside on a clear and still night, so still you didn’t realize how cold it is. She looked up and witnessed the emerald and violet waves of light like living and dancing paint strokes amongst the stars.
Though the reason for the color and rays of the sun, and the colorful waves of the Northern Lights can be empirically explained, again, the whole is more than the sum of its parts.
Beauty simply exists. And it beckons us to come and enjoy it. And fascinatingly, we have been created with the capacity to appreciate its splendor.
Second, as humans, we not only have the capacity to appreciate it but, as creatures created in the image of God, we have the ability to create beauty as well.
We can’t create in the same way that God created – from nothing. We use tools, created things – pens and paintbrushes, hammers and chisels, pixels and orchestras – to create beauty.
Take words, for example.
I have been told in high school and college textbooks that language is nothing more than a tool to convey information from one person to another. This, these textbooks preach, is the purpose of language. But in the hands of a Stevenson, Austen, or Dickens, or a Dante, Auden, or Shakespeare, words become so much more.
My good friend, Brandon, surmises that God put Shakespeare and Austen on this planet to show what is possible with the English language.
Captivating poetry and prose lift language from the mere definition of the exchange of information, to something we can’t quite describe. The tools: nouns and pronouns, adjectives and adverbs, verbs and prepositions, are shaped and crafted by a mind into soliloquies, speeches, novels, and love letters.
The same is true for everything we create. At our best, we take the beauty of creation and make it into something else, filled with beauty.
I see it in my wife’s talented graphic designs. I read it in the moving poems George Herbert penned. I hear it in Beethoven’s carefully crafted compositions that summon an array of emotions as I listen to each movement.
The beauty we see and the beauty we create captivate our longings and desires for more, and ultimately point to something beyond themselves, moving us from the material of the sun and its rays and pages filled with words, to the immaterial nature of beauty: what it means and what it does.
Beauty itself points to God, the creator of everything good and true and beautiful. And Christian beauty helps us worship the God above.
I would have thought about it more as I walked, but the sun began to stare and I began to sweat. So I decided to enjoy another beautiful creation mankind has created: A/C.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.