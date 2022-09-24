During the Sept. 13 Hunt County Commissioners Court, the commissioners approved the declaration of local state of disaster “from unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
Agreed. The border is facing unprecedented levels of these problems listed in this declaration, and State Representative Slaton was correct to bring this to the county commissioners’ attention.
As State Representative, Slaton’s words carry weight, and the commissioner’s declaration does as well. Words and declarations shape local and state policy and imagination.
Which is why I felt the need to step in and offer my constructive criticism on two sections of Slaton’s speech and the commissioner’s declaration.
First Criticism
First, invasion. To call this an invasion is a misstep and a missed opportunity for Slaton and some of my fellow conservatives.
An invasion implies a concerted attack. But this requires us to ask who we are being invaded by and why.
In the early 2000s, progressives in America flattered the late president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, and praised his socialist regime as the socialism of the 21st century, a guide to the future.
That praise was short lived. As with most other times socialism has been tried en masse – Cuba, Ethiopia, Poland, etc. – it ended in failure.
As of today, more than 6 million Venezuelan citizens have left the country due to violence and lack of basic necessities such as food and clean water. That’s 16 percent of the Venezuelan population.
Refugees, not invaders
A vast majority of immigrants crossing our borders are not invaders attacking our people; they are refugees seeking our aid.
Slaton said this declaration will call on Governor Abbott to use his resources to repel an invasion. I would ask, if Abbott has the resources to repel an invasion, does he have the same to offer aid – especially aid to citizens fleeing a nation progressives hailed as Utopia less than a decade ago?
I believe by shifting our rhetoric from calling on Abbott to repel an invasion to welcoming those in need from a failed socialist nation offers an opportunity to show both the compassionate and, without a shred of compromise, the principled side of conservatism. A strong border policy coupled with aid for refugees coming at an unprecedented rate.
The 20th century’s greatest witnesses against communism were refugees from communist regimes. They saw the moral and intellectual superiority of the Western tradition when compared to the moral and intellectual bankruptcy found in Marx and his followers. From the novelist and philosophers Alexander Solzhenitsyn and Leszek Kolakowski, to the poetry and filmmaking of Czeslaw Milosz and Andrei Tarkovsky, it is clear that the promise of Marxist utopia was not only hollow, but horrible.
Are the 21st century equivalents who will be the most ardent supporters of the West currently making the arduous journey here? Considering that experience often teaches best, I think so.
This is an opportunity to make a plea to Governor Abbott to use his resources to receive these asylum seekers and to help instill the core principles of what makes this nation so great, and why so many want to immigrate.
Far too often, modern conservatives are pictured as anti-immigration. While I agree we must secure our border to protect from the drug cartels, we must be careful with our words—and we should welcome those who come to us because they see what we see: the American way of life is better, far better.
The millions seeking asylum from Venezuela are not in league with the drug cartels. They are men, women, and children in need. The solution to this crisis is not simple. But shifting from rhetoric that invites comparisons with waging war to one that urges rendering aid is a better path to start down.
Second Criticism
My second point of constructive critique concerns fentanyl.
Fentanyl sneaks across the border in droves. However, what seems to be missing in the discussion is how the drug is making its way into the border.
According to research compiled from the Cato Institute, .02 percent of the 1.8 million people arrested for crossing our border illegally possessed fentanyl. If that is the case, then who is transporting this drug, and how are they getting across?
I quote from a recent DEA report: Drug cartels and other criminal organizations “exploit major highway routes for transportation, and the most common method employed involves smuggling illicit drugs through U.S. [ports of entry] in passenger vehicles with concealed compartments or commingled with legitimate goods on tractor-trailers.”
In other words, according to these highly reputable sources, more than 90 percent of drug smuggling conducted on behalf of drug cartels is carried out by United States citizens, and U.S. citizens comprise 99 percent of illegal fentanyl use in our nation. In this case, the saying, “We have met the enemy, and the enemy is us” seems woefully appropriate.
As most already know, America is in the midst of an opioid epidemic. It is not simply a Hunt County problem; it is a human nature problem. Getting out of addiction requires more than mere force of will. Many need specialized treatment facilities and a support system to hold one accountable. Strong communities form a bond hard to break.
Traditional organizations
The principles of ordered liberty, personal responsibility, and support for institutions such as the church, the family, and civic organizations that have historically built these communities offer strong solutions to this.
Although this county does not have the resources or staff to support these efforts to give aid to refugees, and rehabilitation to those addicted to fentanyl so they get and stay off it, I agree with the sentiment expressed during last week’s court that I believe the state of Texas does – at least to support a good portion of it.
There are far more things that comprise these large issues not only facing Hunt County, but also the state, nation, and world.
principled conservatism
What I offer here are some introductory notes, based on fact, that offer a better start and better way forward. If my fellow conservatives can change their rhetoric, perhaps more people will see the beauty and multi-faceted approach principled conservatism brings to these important issues.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atj hamrick777@gmail.com
