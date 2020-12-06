Another year, another Advent. Another season of pleading, waiting and hoping.
That was the title of the sermon one of our elders, Tim Thomas, preached last Sunday. Pleading. Waiting. Hoping. He preached Psalm 130, where the Psalmist moves through this theme, reminding himself of who God is. That theme seems to sum up not only Advent Season, especially this year, but also the whole of the Christian life.
The Christian life begins with pleading.
For those who are Christians, new life began with that plea for help. But it’s not a one-time crying out for salvation – that first time is when God justifies us and puts us on the right path. The Christian life is a life of pleading with the Lord. The more we realize who we are and who He is, the more we understand how much help we need indeed. When we have nothing left, when there’s no more options, when we’ve reached the end of our rope, or let go altogether and are falling into the pit of despair, we cry out to God.
“Out of the depths have I cried unto Thee, O LORD,” sings the Psalmist in Psalm 130.
In most English translations, LORD is in all capital letters. This signifies Yahweh, God’s covenant name. Stop and ponder that. The Psalmist cries to God, but not simply a cry out to God in general, but to the God of the Covenant is whom he calls. It’s personal, intimate. He cries out to the God who covenanted with him to save.
From the depths of his existence he cries out to the personal God who is near and the God who hears. He cries out to his personal God for mercy, grace, for forgiveness. He cries out for salvation.
He pleads because he knows to whom he cries. In verses 2-3, he cries for mercy, then considers how just God is and unjust man is. If the Lord should mark iniquities, who could stand? It’s a good question. A needed question. A perennial question that must be asked often and honestly. Who could stand before the perfect, holy, just, and wise Creator and Judge, and live? Like trees set ablaze by flowing lava, so too would any human who stands before the glory of God. Imperfect beings cannot behold moral beauty and live. Something must first happen.
“But,” the Psalmist writes, “with You there is forgiveness, that You may be feared.”
With the Lord, there is forgiveness. God is holy, wise, and just. He is also filled with mercy and desires to forgive. We can plead to God for mercy because He is merciful and desires to bestow us with grace.
God’s mercy is shown in this Psalm, but more so in the manger. The child in the manger we see in ornaments, displays, and paintings this Advent season is God’s emphatic answer to the statement, “But with You there is forgiveness, that You may be feared.”
He forgave us in the form of a person – His son – whom He sent to seek and save.
The Psalmist moves from pleading to waiting. Verses five and six tell us what posture he takes as he waits:
“I wait for the LORD, my soul waits,
And in His word I hope;
My soul waits for the Lord
More than watchmen for the morning,
More than watchmen for the morning.”
He is not passive in his waiting. He’s not flipping through his phone at the car shop waiting for his tires to be replaced. He is a watchman, waiting and hoping for the God who promised to save. Waiting and watching go hand-in-hand. They’re bound together in hope. Who watches and waits for something they don’t hope for?
I liken it to Christmas Eve when I was a kid. I never could sleep well the night before Christmas because I was so focused on Christmas morning. Mom and Dad reminded me the quicker I fell asleep the quicker it would seem the morning would come. Like that helped. My heart was too hopeful to sit back and passively wait. I was too preoccupied with waiting for the morning, guessing what presents waited, and hoping the morning would come soon so I could rip open the wrapping to see what presents my parents bought for us. I couldn’t sleep.
That’s the kind of waiting implied in this text. It’s active. He waits and watches because he hopes. But not the way I hoped to get an Xbox or PlayStation or Nintendo. The Psalmist watches and waits for something he knows is coming. God’s salvation is sure because “with the LORD (Yahweh) there is steadfast love, and with Him is plentiful redemption.”
That pleading, followed by the active waiting, watching and hoping, is Advent.
The Psalm ends with a resounding, “And He will redeem Israel from all his iniquities.” God, the Covenant God, will redeem. He will save. He sent His son the first Advent more than 2,000 years ago to fulfill that promise to redeem Israel.
By participating in this yearly celebration of Advent, we anticipate the Second Advent of Christ, where he will no longer come as helpless babe but conquering King.
But until He returns, or calls us home, we plead, we wait, and we hope in the steadfast love of the Lord. This Advent. Every day. Always.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3)
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
