Sunday, Sept. 25 is a major holiday in the Jewish community. The day is the first day of Tishri on the Hebrew calendar. Jews from all over the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah in diverse ways. Holiday traditions can be different depending on where you are from and how your family celebrates. A special prayer service is held in the synagogues. In the homes, special food is prepared in advance. Bread and fruit eaten with honey commemorates having had a sweet year and anticipates another good year. They find ways to do good deeds for others and practice tzedakah, or giving charity to people in need.
No unnecessary work can be done, and businesses will be closed. Rosh Hashanah is observed for a single day by some groups and for two days by others. Since work is prohibited, religious Jews spend much of the holiday attending synagogue. If there is no nearby synagogue, the family will observe the holiday in their homes. In both places, prayer services are held that include reading certain Bible texts, singing songs, and reading from prayer books, all mingled with the blowing of the shofar. It is common for the prayers of Hannah to be read and discussed.
The idea of making a new year's resolution had its beginning with Rosh Hashanah. It is a time when the people ask forgiveness for the things they did wrong during the past year. They remind themselves not to repeat these mistakes in the coming year. The holiday focuses upon an opportunity to improve oneself. It is a holiday which helps us to become better people. It has a most positive effect upon people.
Westerners have difficulty understanding how that the first day of the seventh month is a new year's celebration. It is the beginning of a new year, hence Rosh Hashanah means "the head of the year." The number seven is highly significant under the Torah (Law of Moses). The seventh day, the seventh month, and the seventh year were holy days. Rosh Hashanah falls on the first day of the seventh month. This day marks the beginning of annual events such as the Sabbatical year and the year of Jubilee, each fifty years. This particular year, 2022, marks the end of a Sabbatical year in which the land was to lie waste. Farming and horticulture in Israel will have a significant increase after Sunday.
The holiday is ancient, implemented about 3,500 years ago at the base of Mt. Sinai. It was a part of the giving of the Law of Moses. The regulation for the holiday is stated in Leviticus 23:24-25. It was cited as the "Feast of Trumpets" in the Bible. There was a day long memorial of the blowing of the trumpets. There were two kinds of trumpets. The shofar was mostly a ram's horn of a sacrificial animal. Silver trumpets were used in the worship at the temple. On this day, the required trumpet was the shofar. Since this Feast of Trumpets marked the beginning of a new year, the holiday eventually became known as Rosh Hashanah, or the head of the year.
Ancient Jewish tradition claims Rosh Hashanah commemorates the creation of the world. It is believed that God created the word on this day. The more orthodox worshipers say the day marks the beginning of the Day of Awe, a ten-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement. Both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are "High Holy Days" in the Jewish religion.
Many in the Christian community regard this day of the blowing of trumpets as a prophetic promise described in 1 Thessalonians 4:16, "For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first." (See also 1 Corinthians 15:52).
Dr. Bobby Sparks is pastor at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.