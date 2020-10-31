THE TRUE ADVENTURES OF WOLFBOY
Not an expected horror flick (“Wolfman”) or a comedy (“Teen Wolf”), the heartwarming modern fairy tale focuses on teenager Paul (the excellent Jaeden Martell), who suffers from a rare condition (hypertrichosis aka “Wolfman Syndrome”) that causes hair to grow all over his face and body.
In order to go unnoticed, Paul covers his head with a ski mask. As if being called ‘freak’ and being bullied at school weren’t bad enough, Paul becomes totally dismayed when his father (Chris Messina) urges his son to attend a boarding school for grotesque kids. (Not the cool “X-Men” mutants but rather just a bunch of bizarre weirdos).
The angry Paul runs away from home, setting out on an epic adventure to locate his mother.
During his flight from home, Paul spends time as an actual freak in a carnival run by Mr. Silk (John Torturro). Next, Paul meets seductive “mermaid” Aristiana (Sophie Giannamore). As Paul and Aristiana continue on the journey, they join rebellious, pink-haired and one-eyed Rose (Eve Hewson).
Written by Olivia Dufault and directed by Martin Krejci, the involving feature serves as Paul’s coming-of-age story.
In addition to the outstanding performances of Martell and Giannamore, the film adds layers of charm with enticing music and medieval title cards and illustrations (“All Hail the Wolfking”).
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
REBECCA
Daphne du Maurier’s classic thriller “Rebecca” has been filmed many times. The most famous version is the Academy Award-winning Best Picture of 1940 directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Laurence Olivier as Maxim de Winter, Joan Fontaine as his wife and Judith Anderson as Mrs. Danvers.
PBS Masterpiece Theater presented “Rebecca” as a miniseries twice. The first was in 1979 with Jeremy Brett as Maxim de Winter and Joanna David as his wife. Anna Massey portrayed Mrs. Danvers.
The second miniseries was in 1997 with Charles Dance as Maxim de Winter, Emilia Fox as his wife and Diana Rigg as Mrs. Danvers. Emilia Fox is the daughter of Joanna David, who played the same role in 1979.
REBECCA
(Netflix 2020)
“Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again.”
Daphne du Maurier opens her compelling novel with these words which conjure up the stunning Cornwell mansion that belongs to Maxim de Winter.
Armie Hammer portrays widower Maxim in the latest version of “Rebecca.” Overwhelmed by the massive stately home, the hoard of servants and smug housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas), Maxim’s shy new wife (Lily James) struggles to fit in with the landed gentry. But more than anything, she is intimidated by the constant reminders of Maxim’s deceased wife, the beautiful and beloved Rebecca.
Director Ben Wheatley’s film succeeds in creating the glamorous Monte Carlo milieu circa the 1940s, the sweeping vistas of the Cornwall coastline with the raging sea and the enchanting and sumptuous interiors of Manderley.
The story itself emains beguiling as the new wife becomes more aware of how unsophisticated she is as a hostess and as a partner to her husband. In order to please Maxim, she plans a costume ball similar to the celebrated Manderley balls of the past.
Perhaps viewers might be prejudiced by the players in the previous films. Who could compete with Olivier and Fontaine? Attractive stars Hammer and James were probably cast for their marketability instead of their suitability for the parts. Fontaine, who was a noted glamour girl, played her role without makeup. James just looks too put together to be du Maurier’s unnamed plain Jane.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
