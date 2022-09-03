HONK FOR JESUS, SAVE YOUR SOUL
(Theaters and Peacock)
A closet full of Prada suits? A Bugatti and a Cadillac CTS-V? A $2,000 hat?
The prosperity gospel has been very good to attractive and stylish First Lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) and golden-throated Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown).
Their Wander to Greater Paths Baptist megachurch boasts nearly 26,000 wildly enthusiastic attendees each Sunday. But after a scandal breaks, the church is now “temporarily closed.”
Lee-Curtis decides that a documentary about the couple and their church would help to win their parishioners back. But as the cameras keep rolling during some unfortunate moments, Lee-Curtis and Trinitie reveal their true identities.
Written and directed by Adamma Ebo, the film is mostly a satiric mockumentary with the pastor and the First Lady blundering through what is supposed to be their comeback.
Waiting in the wings are Pastor Shakura Sumpter (Nicole Beharie) and Pastor Keon Sumpter (Comphidance), who are taking advantage of the scandal by leaving their small church to open their own nearby megachurch.
Actors Hall and Brown give sensational performances as the preacher and wife who gloss over the scandal and show that they will do anything, including holding up “Honk For Jesus” signs for passing traffic, to regain their seats on the golden thrones. As the dutiful wife, Trinitie goes to extremes, even doing the church’s signature “Praise Mime.”
Rated R
3 Stars
BREAKING (Theaters)
After suffering war injuries during several tours in Iraq, former Marine Brian Brown Easley (John Boyega) returned to Georgia in this true story. He gets married and has a daughter named Kiah (London Covington), but his life falls apart because of his PTSD. To make matters worse, the Veterans Administration has applied his disability check to an earlier debt. He knows that the V.A. is wrong, but the bureaucracy takes him to the breaking point.
Co-writer and director Abi Damaris Corbin re-creates Brian’s heartbreaking attempt to get the money owed to him.
In a desperate scheme, he threatens a Wells Fargo Bank. British actor Boyega, best known for his role of Finn in three “Star Wars” movies, gives a stunning performance along with terrified hostages (Nicole Beharie and Selenis Leyva). In his final screen performance, Michael K. Williams portrays hostage negotiator Eli Bernard. Connie Britton is Lisa Larson, a TV reporter who talks with the weary Brian while he is in the bank.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
SAMARITAN (Prime Video)
In ugly, trash-filled Granite City, 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) becomes convinced that his neighbor, a garbage man named Joe Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually Samaritan, a legendary superhero who supposedly was killed along with his twin brother Nemesis decades earlier in a fiery Granite City explosion.
A local gang follows Sam to beat him up, but Smith arrives to do serious damage to the bullies. Smith remains a reluctant savior, but can’t deny his super powers when bullets bounce off his body or when a car runs over him and he stretches and snaps his broken bones back into place.
A violent action fantasy, “Samaritan” has a hard-to-follow plot and harder-to-believe characters. Way over-the-top gang leader Cyrus (Pilou Asbaeck) finds Nemesis’ mask and hammer and calls himself the new Nemesis.
It’s difficult to make sense out of the mumbling, low energy Stallone character, who can’t decide if he wants to save Granite City even while it is being destroyed by rioting citizens.
Rated PG-13
2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.