The following documentaries are possible nominees for Best Documentary at the 2021 Academy Awards.
1. CRIP CAMP: A DISABILITY REVOLUTION
(Netflix)
“Crip Camp,” which was directed by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht, follows a group of disabled teens at Camp Jened in the Catskills during 1971.
Designed for these kids, the camp offers them the opportunity to be accepted and free, like any other adolescent. Building on their experience as adults, campers Judith Heumann, James Lebrect and others become activists in the disability civil rights movement. They play a huge role in getting federal standards of ADA compliance.
2. THE DISSIDENT
(Amazon Prime-with fee)
Bryan Fogel’s well-reviewed in-depth documentary examines the life and death of Jamal Khashoggi.
The Saudi Arabian begins as an insider within the Saudi royal family, but leaves his home and eventually becomes a journalist for the Washington Post speaking out about about powerful Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
It is believed that Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by representatives of the crown prince while Khashoggi’s fiance Hatiz Cengiz waited for him outside the consulate.
3. FANDANGO AT THE WALL
(Amazon Prime)
Grammy award winner Arturo O’Farrell travels to a remote region of Veracruz, Mexico to meet and film the masters of “son jarocho,” the 300-year-old Afro-Mexican folk music tradition.
Then O’Farrell records a live performance album at the U.S.-Mexican border at a music and dance festival called Fandango Fronterizo. The music comes from both sides of the border.
Varda Bar-Ka directs, and the documentary is produced by Quincy Jones and Carlos Santana.
4. THE MOLE AGENT
(Amazon Prime-with fee)
Director Maite Alberdi’s Spanish language film seems more like a fictional feature than a documentary.
An 83-year-old Chilean widower named Sergio answers a classified ad for job at a private investigation service. The ad asks for men between the ages of 80-90 who are independent and good with technology.
Sergio moves into a retirement home as a permanent resident, but he is told that he is there to find out if a woman is being abused or having things stolen.
As he gets friendly with the mostly female residents, the film becomes an up close and personal view of the lonely lives within the home.
The poignant focus on the forgotten elderly has heartbreaking and joyous moments.
5. THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF
(Amazon Prime-
with fee)
The unusual and critically acclaimed film directed by Benjamin Ree is set in Oslo, Norway. After an exhibition, two of artist Barbora Kysilkova’s paintings are stolen.
Before his trial, Kysilkova talks to Karl Bertil-Nordland, the convict and drug dealer who stole her artwork.
Instead of berating Bertil-Nordland, the artist tells him that she would like to paint his portrait! The documentary follows the emerging friendship between the painter and her subject. The amazing feature is mostly in English.
6. TIME
(Amazon Prime)
Garrett Bradley’s stunning black and white documentary tells the story of mother of six and activist Sibil Fox Richardson who fights for many years for the release of her husband, Rob, who is serving a 60-year prison sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for bank robbery.
Bradley began the project in 2016 and is aided immensely by a bag of mini-DV tapes with 100 hours of home videos which Richardson had recorded over 18 years.
7. THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS
(In theaters March 12)
The film is in Italian with subtitles. In the forests near Piedmont, Italy, a small group of elderly men search for rare white Alba truffles.
Codirectors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw follow the eccentric old men and their truffle-smelling dogs as they search for the expensive delicacy which grows underground near tree roots.
The Alba truffles sometimes sell for thousands of dollars per pound.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
