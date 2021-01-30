The Little Things” will open in theaters and on HBO Max Jan. 29.
THE LITTLE THINGS
Denzel Washington has appeared in several edgy movies as a not exactly good guy. This time he appears saddled with guilt, but no crime is evident.
In this set-in-the-1990s psychological thriller, Washington, plays overweight and troubled rural Kern County, California deputy sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon. On an errand from Kern Country, he travels back home to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Fascinated by a new murder case, Deke takes vacation days and insinuates himself into working with hotshot Sgt. Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) to find a possible serial killer.
Eventually, we learn that Deacon has a secret about something that occurred when he worked in L.A. He left under a cloud, had a heart attack, and his wife divorced him.
John Lee Hancock wrote and directed the film, which also stars Jared Leto as Albert Sparma. Washington, Malek and Leto all are Oscar winners.
Both dedicated law enforcement men, Deacon and Baxter become obsessed with prime suspect Sparma, who enjoys tormenting the cops.
The story remains involving, but it contains some large potholes concerning Malek’s character, Baxter. You wonder how this supposedly smart detective makes such rookie mistakes. As usual Washington tears up the screen as a veteran investigator who cuts corners and desperately searches for redemption.
Rated R • 3 Stars
MOVIES IN THEATERS
THE DIG
Carey Mulligan portrays Edith Pretty, who discovers an ancient burial site on her property in Suffolk, England during 1939.
Based on actual events presented in a novel by John Preston, “The Dig” recreates the excavation of Anglo-Saxon artifacts in the place now referred to as Sutton Hoo.
Ralph Fiennes is self-taught archeologist Basil Brown. Lily James and Ben Chaplin portray married archeologists Peggy and Stuart Piggott.
SUPERNOVA
Written and directed by Harry Macqueen, “Supernova” includes award-worthy performances by Oscar winner Colin Firth as Sam and Stanley Tucci as Tusker.
As one of the longtime partners suffers from early onset dementia, the pair travel through England’s Lake District and reunite with family and friends
NO MAN’S LAND
A modern day western which takes place in the area between Texas and Mexico, “No Man’s Land” concerns a family in crisis after the killing of a Mexican immigrant boy.
The cast includes Frank Grillo and Andie MacDowell as Bill and Monica Greer and Jake Allyn as their son Jackson. George Lopez portrays Ramirez.
SAINT MAUD
A psychological horror feature written and directed by Rose Glass, “Saint Maud” stars Morfydd Clark as Katie, a hospice nurse who is obsessed with the idea that she is tasked with saving the soul of her patient Amanda (Jennifer Ehle).
OUTSIDE THE WIRE
(also on Netflix)
Set in 2036 in the Ukraine, where the United States has peacekeeping forces, the sci-fi film focuses on Captain Leo, an android military officer played by Anthony Mackie, who masquerades as a human officer, and drone pilot Lt. Thomas Harp (Damson Idris).
Leo and Harp attempt to stop terrorist Victor Koval (Pilou Asbaek) from seizing control of Cold War nuclear missile sites.
