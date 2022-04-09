AMBULANCE (Theaters)
Hijacking an ambulance with a wounded cop and a paramedic in the back might be a fresh concept, but the principal action showing various vehicles flipping over, flying though the air and exploding remains tired and overdone.
But director Michael Bay (4 “Transformer” movies, 2 “Bad Boy” movies, “Armageddon,” “The Rock” etc.) always goes back to his car crash template.
Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Danny Sharp, an unreformed bank robber who convinces his brother Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Matten II) to join his crew for a huge heist. Since Will, who is a decorated veteran, cannot find a way to pay for his wife’s surgery, he agrees to take part in the robbery scheme.
When their operation goes awry, Danny and Will escape the scene by stealing an ambulance with bleeding cop Officer Zach (Jackson White) and EMT Cam Thompson (Eliza Gonzalez) aboard.
Cast members Keri O’Donnell as FBI Agent Anson Clark, Garret Dillahunt as Captain Monroe and Olivia Stambouliah as Lieutenant Dhazghig add some credibility to “Ambulance.”
Ignore the cliched script, and just see if you can count how many vehicles and helicopters “blow up real big!”
Rated R
2 and 1/2 Stars
ALL THE OLD KNIVES (Theaters and Amazon Prime)
Clandestine government operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is called upon to investigate the possibility of a mole in the Vienna CIA office during the tragic terrorist hijacking of a plane eight years earlier.
At that time, Pelham worked at the Vienna station along with his boss, Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne), Bill Compton (Jonathan Pryce), Laila Maroof (Ahd Kamel) and his romantic partner Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton).
Based on the novel and screenplay by Olen Steinhauer and directed by Janus Metz Petersen, the romantic thriller flashes back to the events of 2012 and forward to 2020 as Pelham and Harrison reunite for dinner at a quiet restaurant in Carmel-By-the-Sea.
With only a few slight glitches in the story, “All the Old Knives” reaches a shocking conclusion. Pine and Newton give emotionally fraught performances.
Rated R
3 Stars
MOTHERING SUNDAY (Theaters)
In England, Mother’s Day or Mothering Sunday preceded the American holiday by many years.
It’s a poignant time for British mothers in 1924 because The Great War has taken so many of their sons. Unable to stifle her grief over the loss of her two boys, Mrs. Claude Niven (Olivia Colman) remains angry and upset during a strangely formal outdoor luncheon. Her husband Godfrey (Colin Firth) awkwardly tries to put on a cheerful front at the picnic with the Nivens, Sheringhams and Hobdays.
While the wealthy, upper class families consume their exclusive meal, the Nivens’ maid Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) has a romantic tryst with Paul Sheringham (John O’Connor) at his family’s estate. Paul is expected at the luncheon where his engagement to Emma Hobday (Emma D’Arcy) is to be announced.
As Jane’s story unfolds through earlier and later periods, screenwriter Alice Birch and director Eva Husson maintain Jane’s fascinating character arc. That melancholy Mother’s Day remains pivotal for Jane, who is played later in life by Glenda Jackson.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.