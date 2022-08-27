EMILY THE CRIMINAL
(Theaters)
Aubrey Plaza is perfectly cast in the role of Emily Benetto in this critically acclaimed and timely pitch black thriller.
Usually known for her deadpan comedic skills, Plaza branches out into drama as a woman unable to make much money in her dead-end job delivering catered food.
Besides being a millennial burdened with $70,000 of student debt, Emily also has a record of felony assault.
Megalyn Echikunwoke portrays Emily’s best friend Liz. Determined to help Emily get a better job, Liz arranges an interview with her boss, an executive named Alice (Gina Gershon). Emily’s assertive manner works against her. A co-worker sends Emily to a “dummy shopper” service where she is guaranteed $200 for an hour of work. The job turns out to be an illegal operation, but she is successful in her first foray into crime.
With the help of Youcef (Theo Rossi), she moves into the well-paying, but extremely dangerous credit card racket.
Written and directed by John Patton, “Emily the Criminal” serves as an intriguing character study of a desperate woman. Plaza deserves award consideration for her stunning performance.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
LOOK BOTH WAYS
(Netflix)
The 1998 movie “Sliding Doors” was a romantic comic-drama about Helen (Gwyneth Paltrow), a young woman whose life was divided into parallel storylines.
Now in writer April Prosser and director Wanuri Kahiu’s romantic comic-drama “Look Both Ways,” recent college graduate Natalie’s (Lili Reinhardt) life follows a pair of parallel scenarios.
In one, she is pregnant and living with her parents (Andrea Savage and Luke Wilson).
In the second, she accompanies her best friend Cara (Aisha Dee) to Hollywood to work as an animator.
Because of the sparkling, often amusing performances by Reinhardt and company (including romantic leads Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet), the film succeeds as escapist entertainment.
But occasionally, it gets confusing and is not quite clear as to which story is happening. Instead of the dual tales merging in some way or at least concluding in an inventive manner, “Look Both Ways” disappoints with its generic resolution.
Rated R
3 Stars
BODIES BODIES BODIES
(Theaters)
A hurricane party in an isolated mansion goes awry when the Gen Z attendees— Sophie (Amandla Stenberg), Bee (Maria Bakalova), Alice (Rachel Sennett), Emma (Chase Sui Wonders), Jordan (Myha’la Herrold) and “older man” Greg (Lee Pace)— begin to turn up dead.
After playing the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” parlor game, the guests discover the son of the mansion’s owner/party host David (Peter Davidson) lying in his own blood.
Classified as a black comedy horror pic, director Halina Reijn’s first feature mixes jealousy, revenge and social commentary into a clever screenplay about dysfunctional, drug-addled twenty-somethings.
Strangely, when folks start dying, the film begins to bog down. But adding a twist to the familiar “And Then There Was None” genre, the final sequence ties up the horrifying tale quite nicely.
Rated R
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.