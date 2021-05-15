CRUELLA
Cruella de Vil’s (Emma Stone) origin story takes place in 1970s London in Disney’s live action feature. An aspiring young designer named Estella is discovered by fashion maven Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). The film is a sequel to “101 Dalmatians.”
BLUE MIRACLE
(Netflix) After Hurricane Odile hits the Mexican orphanage called Casa Hogar, the boys and their caretaker Omar (Jimmy Gonzalez) enter Bisbee’s Black & Blue Tournament, a fishing competition. Based on a true story, the film also stars Dennis Quaid as Wade, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson and Bruce McGill as Tricia and Wayne Bisbee. Raymond Cruz plays Hector.
SPIRIT UNTAMED
The second “Spirit” movie is a sequel, or more accurately, a spinoff of the original 2002 movie.
The animated adventure takes place in the frontier town of Miradero and tells the story of young Fortuna “Lucky’ Prescott (voice of Isabela Merced), who bonds with a wild mustang named Spirit.
The voice cast includes Julianne Moore as Lucky’s Aunt Cora, Jake Gyllenhaal as her father Jim and Marsai Martin and McKenna Grace as Lucky’s friends Pru and Abigail.
LUCA
Pixar’s latest animated feature is set in Portorosso, a seaside town on the Italian Riviera.
Thirteen-year-old sea monster Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) and his best friend Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) leave the water to live among the humans.
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY
The sequel follows the 2018 live action/computer animated “Peter Rabbit,” based on the stories by Beatrix Potter.
The voice cast includes James Corden as Peter, Margot Robbie as Flopsy Rabbit and Elizabeth Debicki as Mopsy. Live action actors are Rose Byrne as Bea McGregor and Domhnall Gleason as Thomas McGregor.
BLUE BAYOU
This drama was written and directed by Justin Chon, who also portrays Antonio LeBlanc in the film. Antonio had been adopted from Korea as a youngster and was raised in the Louisiana bayou. Now he faces the possibility of being deported. Alicia Vikander plays his wife Kathy.
F9: FAST AND FURIOUS 9
Justin Lin returns as the director of a “Fast and Furious” feature for the
fourth time. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew battle assassin/high performance driver Jakob
Toretto (John Cena). Some of the returning regulars are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Lucas Black, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris and Jason Statham.
12 MIGHTY ORPHANS
Jim Dent’s nonfiction book “12 Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football” is the basis of this film about a football team from a Ft. Worth orphanage.
With coach Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson), the Mighty Mites attained success and inspired Texans during the Great Depression.
THE TOMORROW WAR
(Amazon Prime) In the midst of an alien invasion, scientists develop a technique to draft soldiers from the past. Directed by Chris McKay, the sci-fi action adventure stars Chris Pratt as Dan Forester with J.K. Simmons as Slade, Betty Gilpin as Emmy, Mary Lynn Rajskub as Norah, Keith Powers as Major Greenwood and Chibuikem Uche as Lt. Ikemba.
BLACK WIDOW
After a long delay, “Black Widow” finally comes to the screen.
Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. She is pursued by representatives of the former Soviet Union who are determined to bring the Avenger down. Characters are Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff/Iron Maiden (Rachel Weiss), Alexi Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Agent (E.G. Fagbenie).
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.