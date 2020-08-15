Two films — “Ana” and “Made in Italy” debuted online last week. Both films have a 2020 release date.
ANA
(Amazon Prime 2020)
Set during depressed times in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, “Ana” consists of an adventure and a touching comedy about 11-year-old streetwise Ana (Dafne Keen) and her reluctant savior Rafa Rodriguez (Andy Garcia). Struggling San Juan used car dealer Rafa agrees to help Ana after her mother is taken to jail. Eventually, Rafa and Ana embark on a road trip around the island so that he can escape a scary cockfight gambling debt enforcer. In addition, Rafa is determined to locate Ana’s long-lost father in order to turn her over to him. Moonshiners and a mystical blowhole are part of the local color as the pair traverse the scenic, but damaged island.
Writer Cris Cole and director Charles McDougall present a bit flawed, but an engaging feature which includes a breakout performance from Keen and a deeply felt turn by veteran Garcia. Jeanne Tripplehorn is impressive as evangelical scam artist Pastor Helen who serves as a front for a corrupt politician running for office.
Not rated - 3 Stars
MADE IN ITALY
(On demand 2020)
Liam Neeson stars with his son Michael Richardson in a drama and romance written and directed by James D’Arcy’s. The presence of the hunky actors and the splendid vistas of the Tuscan region of Italy make up for the weak and predictable script.
Because he needs money to purchase a London art gallery, Jack (Richardson) tries to get his father Robert (Neeson) to agree to sell the Italian villa which they co-own. Jack is getting a divorce and his future ex-wife’s parents own the gallery. A painter who seems to have lost his touch, Robert agrees to go to Italy with his son, but does not make any promises.
The villa had belonged for generations to the family of deceased Rafaella, who was Jack’s mother and Robert’s wife. The place turns out to be crumbling and full of critters. While working to restore the villa, Jack and Robert begin to bond. The viewer might feel kind of like an eavesdropper as Neeson and Richardson’s emotions about losing Rafaella mirror an actual situation--the 2009 death of their actual wife and mother, actress Natasha Richardson
Local chef Natalia (Valeria Bilello) is the love interest for Jack, and British realtor Kate (Lindsay Duncan) has her eye on Robert.
Mike Eley’s cinematography turns the stunning scenery into glorious escapism.
Rated R - 3 Stars
MOVIES SET IN TUSCANY
A ROOM WITH A VIEW (1985)
The Merchant/Ivory production was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won three. Set in Italy and in England, the romantic feature has a strong cast including Helena Bonham Carter, Julian Sands, Maggie Smith, Daniel Day-Lewis and Judi Dench.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (1993)
Shakespeare’s romantic comedy comes to the screen directed by Kenneth Branagh who also portrays nobleman Benedick in the court of Don Pedro.(Denzel Washington). Others in the cast are Keanu Reeves, Michael Keaton, Kate Beckinsale and Emma Thompson.
THE ENGLISH PATIENT (1996)
The Best Picture Academy Award winner was written and directed by Anthony Minghella. The wartime romantic film starring Ralph Fiennes, Kristin Scott Thomas and Juliette Binoche was critically acclaimed and won nine Oscars.
TEA WITH MUSSOLINI (1999)
A group of expatriate British and American women played by Joan Plowright, Maggie Smith, Cher, Judi Dench and Lily Tomlin act as the surrogate parents for an Italian boy named Luca Innocente (Charlie Lucas and Baird Wallace portray Luca at different ages) in a film directed by Franco Zeffirelli).
UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN (2003)
Diane Lane portrays recently divorced writer Frances Mayes who leaves San Francisco and travels to Tuscany where she purchases a dilapidated villa. The comic-drama is filled with eccentric supporting characters including Sandra Oh and Raoul Bova.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
