I STILL BELIEVE
Future contemporary Christian music recording artist Jeremy Camp (KJ Apa) left his home in Indiana in the 1990s to study music and theology at a Christian college in California.
On campus, when he tried to date a pretty blonde named Melissa (Britt Robertson), Jeremy learned that she felt committed to another musician and singer, Jean Luc (Nathan Parsons), and she didn’t want to hurt that guy’s feelings.
Jeremy conceded to his mentor and rival Jean Luc and began to perform his own songs at the college and for church groups.
Eventually, Britt agreed to go out with Jeremy, and their romance blossomed in the entertaining and inspiring “I Still Believe,” which was directed by Andrew and John Erwin (“I Can Only Imagine”) with MercyMe’s Bart Millard as the executive producer. (This winter and spring, the 5-time Dove Award-winning star Jeremy Camp is touring with MercyMe).
An involving love story touched by misfortune, the film depicts the tragic event which spurred Jeremy to write the song, “I Still Believe.” While struggling with his faith, the brokenhearted Jeremy questions why bad things happen to good people.
It is New Zealander Apa on the soundtrack singing Jeremy’s hits in the film. Very busy actress Robertson (“A Dog’s Purpose,” ”The Space Between Us” and 3 recent TV series) continues to impress. Other cast members include Gary Sinise and Shania Twain as Jeremy’s parents, Tom and Terry Camp.
Rated PG 3 Stars
THE HUNT
Postponed from its planned August 2019 release because of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton and because of its perceived controversial political slant, the blood and guts-heavy scenario offers a compelling tale very loosely based on Richard Connell’s 1924 classic “The Most Dangerous Game.” With an overabundance of darkly comic gross-outs, the rather clever scenario for “The Hunt” gets lost in the gore.
The film resembles a sort of low budget “Hunger Games” as a group of 12 strangers awaken in an unknown place and discover an arsenal of weapons. Although they take the arms, the strangers don’t have many chances against attackers wielding grenades.
The highlight of the violence fest shows Crystal (the excellent Betty Gilpin) and Athena (double Oscar winner Hilary Swank in hand to hand combat.
Rated R 3 Stars
